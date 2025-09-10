Dharmendra Pradhan meets ADEK Chairperson, discusses expanding India-UAE education ties

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 10 (ANI): Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, met Sara Musallam, Chairperson, ADEK, at the start of his two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates.

Pradhan thanked her and ADEK for all the cooperation extended in establishing IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi Campus, and also for the support being extended to Indian curricula schools in the UAE.

Both sides engaged in fruitful exchanges on mutual educational priorities.

Pradhan shared the success of Atal Tinkering Labs in fostering curiosity and creativity in schools across India, as well as the plans of Indian schools in the UAE for implementing Atal Incubation Labs. They also had productive conversations on further expanding cooperation in education, including opening more Indian curriculum-based schools in the UAE to meet the educational needs of the Indian diaspora and facilitating two-way student exchanges right from the school level, among others.

Pradhan appreciated Sara Musallam’s willingness to strengthen educational cooperation and to establish education as one of the strongest pillars of bilateral ties.

The Minister expressed delight at receiving a warm welcome at the IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi campus. He mentioned that it is his second visit to the institute and said he is glad to see it evolve from a concept to a full-fledged campus. He highlighted that, with its prestigious legacy, IIT Delhi serves as a beacon of knowledge and research, and a lighthouse for the India-UAE knowledge partnership. He also shared that going through the wall showcasing IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi’s journey from vision to reality is a personally satisfying moment for him.

Pradhan viewed a presentation on the academic activities and plans of IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi. He appreciated their emphasis on providing industry-relevant engineering programs and immersive educational experiences.

He expressed that IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi will evolve into a world-class institution, nurturing global leaders in engineering, technology, energy, sustainability, AI, and other futuristic areas. The Minister was taken on a guided tour of the vibrant campus by the students, who comprised various students from India, the UAE, and other international students. During his tour, he interacted with students in the classroom and also at various laboratories. He said that the state-of-the-art facilities and holistic learning environment enhance the academic journey and contribute to the home-away-from-home experience for students.

He appreciated the good mix of student communities at the IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi campus.

Pradhan inaugurated the Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) at the IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi campus, a first-ever AIC hosted in an Indian institution overseas.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said that the AIC at IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi will nurture joint start-ups and research-led ventures by both Indian and UAE innovators and also promote bilateral collaboration in deep tech, AI, clean energy, healthcare and other sectors of mutual importance. The AIC, providing world-class incubation facilities, will also act as a gateway to the middle-east markets for Indian start-ups and innovators, he added.

Pradhan launched BTech and PhD programs in Chemical Engineering and Energy & Sustainability at IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi. He congratulated the students for choosing IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi to pursue their studies and also on the new academic chapters that were added today.

He expressed his confidence that the students at IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi will leave a trail and also create new milestones for global prosperity and well-being. The Minister appreciated the colourful and creative Rangoli made by the students at the campus.

Later in the evening, he graced the 1st year Anniversary of the Dubai campus of Symbiosis University, which marked one year of successful operation in the UAE. The Minister congratulated them for their commendable efforts in expanding quality Indian higher education abroad and fostering academic excellence. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.