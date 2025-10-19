Diwali Rush! Hundreds Of Diwali Travelers Stranded After Air India Cancels Milan-Delhi Flight

Hundreds of travellers from Italy who planned returning back to India for Diwali ended up in trouble as things did not go the way it was planned. This comes after the Air India cancelled its Milan to Delhi flight.

Flight AI138 was scheduled to operate on October 17, 2025, but the airline cancelled it due to a technical problem with the aircraft. Air India confirmed that the cancellation was made to prioritise the safety of passengers and crew.

The incident affected many travellers who had planned to reach India before the festival. The airline said immediate measures were taken to assist all stranded passengers in Milan.

Air India Provides Hotel Accommodation to Stranded Passengers

Following the cancellation, Air India arranged hotel accommodation for all affected passengers. However, due to limited availability near Milan Airport, the airline placed some travellers in hotels located outside the immediate vicinity.

The airline’s ground staff provided full support, including transportation and meals. Passengers appreciated the arrangements but expressed concern over missing their Diwali celebrations in India.

Air India stated that the technical inspection of the aircraft would continue until all safety checks were completed to ensure safe future operations.

Air India confirmed that all stranded passengers were rebooked on alternative flights on or after October 20, 2025, depending on seat availability with Air India and partner airlines.

The airline clarified that October 20 marks Diwali day, which could cause delays for those planning to reach home earlier. In one case, a passenger whose Schengen visa was set to expire on Monday was rebooked on another airline’s Sunday flight to ensure timely return.

Air India Reaffirms Commitment to Passenger Safety

Air India issued an apology for the inconvenience caused by the cancellation and reiterated that passenger safety remains its top priority.

The airline’s spokesperson said, “Air India continues to provide all necessary ground assistance, including meals, to all affected passengers. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and reaffirm our commitment to the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew.” The airline also stated that maintenance teams were conducting a detailed inspection of the aircraft to prevent further disruption during the busy Diwali travel season.

