Home > World > Donald Trump Calls On Global Leaders To Join Gaza ‘Board Of Peace’ Says Report

US President Donald Trump has begun assembling what he calls a “Board of Peace” to oversee postwar Gaza, inviting several world leaders and appointing a mix of political heavyweights and financial figures to the panel. The initiative comes as Washington pushes a new phase of its Gaza strategy following the ceasefire.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 18, 2026 05:31:03 IST

Global Leaders Invited To Join Panel

Leaders from Egypt, Turkey, Argentina, and Canada have been approached to join the proposed body. A senior aide to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed Ottawa’s intention to accept the invitation, while a spokesperson for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he had been asked to serve as a “founding member.”

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said Cairo is reviewing a request for President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to participate. Argentine President Javier Milei, sharing an image of the invitation on X, said it would be “an honor” to be part of the initiative.

Trump has declared himself chair of the board and has already named Secretary of State Marco Rubio, former UK prime minister Tony Blair, and senior negotiators Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff as core members.

Mandate, Members And Advisory Structure

According to the White House, the Board of Peace will focus on governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment promotion, and mobilising large-scale funding for Gaza, which has been left in ruins after more than two years of intense Israeli military operations.

Other confirmed members include World Bank President Ajay Banga, US financier Marc Rowan, and Robert Gabriel, a senior Trump aide currently serving on the US National Security Council. Trump has also set up a separate “Gaza executive board,” expected to play a more advisory role, though it remains unclear which leaders or officials will serve on each panel.

Former UK prime minister Tony Blair, whose appointment has drawn attention due to his role in the 2003 Iraq war, said he was honoured to join the executive board. Blair previously worked extensively on the Israeli-Palestinian issue as a representative of the Middle East Quartet after leaving office in 2007.

Security Plans And Gaza’s Political Transition

The move coincides with diplomatic activity around Gaza’s political future. A Palestinian technocratic committee proposed to govern the enclave recently held its first meeting in Cairo, attended by Kushner, who has been closely involved in negotiations alongside Witkoff.

Washington has said its Gaza plan has entered a second phase, shifting focus from enforcing the ceasefire to disarming Hamas. On Friday, Trump appointed US Major General Jasper Jeffers to lead an International Stabilization Force tasked with providing security in Gaza and training a new police force to replace Hamas. Jeffers previously oversaw ceasefire monitoring efforts between Israel and Lebanon.

(Via Agency Inputs)

First published on: Jan 18, 2026 5:23 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Board of Peacedonald trumpgazapresident donald trumptrump

