Donald Trump Facing Mobility Issues, Hip Surgery May Be Needed? New Report Claims…

Donald Trump. (Photo: ANI)
Donald Trump. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 18, 2025 12:22:00 IST

US President Donald Trump, 79, is reportedly facing ongoing hip and knee pain, with doctors suggesting he may need surgery, possibly on both hips, to maintain mobility. A recent report by Radar Online, citing sources close to him, noted that Trump is showing “worrying signs” of cognitive decline in private.

“He’s dealing with more pain than he admits publicly. His hips and knees have been bothering him for a while, and he’s trying to keep it under wraps. People close to him have heard doctors suggest he might need surgery, maybe even on both hips, to stay mobile. He absolutely hates appearing vulnerable, particularly in public, but it’s clear he’s not moving like he used to. He steadies himself more often now and takes his time when walking,” the report quoted a source.

Concerns about Trump’s physical health are not new. A White House memo following his April 2025 examination stated that he was 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighed 224 pounds, and had well-managed high cholesterol. The report highlighted his overall good health and praised his performance in golf.

However, in July, the White House revealed that Trump had swelling in his lower legs and bruising on his right hand. The swelling, which was noticed by the public through photographs showing puffed ankles, was explained by Trump’s physician, Sean Barbabella, as a result of “chronic venous insufficiency.” This is a common and generally harmless condition in older adults. The bruising on his hand was linked to minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshakes and regular aspirin use, part of Trump’s cardiovascular prevention routine.

Since then, the White House has downplayed concerns about his health and has not provided detailed updates on how the leg condition is being managed. During his first presidential term, similar ambiguity followed his COVID-19 diagnosis in 2020, when the administration offered mixed information about his health.

Trump’s current health issues, particularly with mobility and potential cognitive decline, come as he continues to maintain a busy public and political schedule.

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 12:22 PM IST
