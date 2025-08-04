Home > World > Donald Trump Issues Statement On Most Favoured Nation Drug Pricing Plan, Says ‘We Will Pay As Low As…’

Donald Trump Issues Statement On Most Favoured Nation Drug Pricing Plan, Says ‘We Will Pay As Low As…’

Trump said before boarding Air Force One in Allentown, Pennsylvania that the US will pay the lowest price just like other European nations do.

Donald Trump Issues Statement On Most Favoured Nation Drug Pricing Plan
Donald Trump Issues Statement On Most Favoured Nation Drug Pricing Plan

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 4, 2025 15:07:50 IST

US President Donald Trump while speaking to reporters on Sunday (local time), said that he aimed to lower the prices of pharmaceutical drugs with the Most Favoured Nation prescription drug pricing plan.

Trump said before boarding Air Force One in Allentown, Pennsylvania that the US will pay the lowest price just like other European nations do.

“We want the same price as Europe gets. We want the same price as other countries get … We will pay as low as the lowest nation in the world. The next big move is going to be the price of drugs because you could buy something in London or in Germany some place… sometimes 1/10th the price of what it costs to buy it in New York… We’re not doing that anymore,” he said.

Trump is increasing pressure on major drugmakers to bring their US prices in line with the far lower ones available to patients in other countries. However, industry experts don’t expect the pharmaceutical companies to comply, CNN reported.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump sent letters to 17 major pharmaceutical company CEOs on with a list of demands, including that the manufacturers extend “Most Favored Nation” pricing, the lowest price paid for a drug in a peer country, to all drugs provided to Medicaid enrollees. The US president gave the companies 60 days to comply.

The directive stems from an executive order Trump signed in May, when he demanded drugmakers start offering US patients lower prices or face consequences.

Meanwhile the US President continued to bat for the tariff policy saying that it would bring down debt. “We’re going to pay down debt. We have a lot of money coming in, much more money than the country’s ever seen, by hundreds of billions of dollars… we should’ve done this many years ago,” he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: What Will Donald Trump Do With Tariff Earnings? US President Answers Big Question

Tags: donald trumpUSA

RELATED News

Microsoft Report Warns These 40 Jobs Could Be Replaced By AI Soon – Check If You Are On The List
Hell in the Tunnels: Hamas Offers Aid for Israeli Hostages Amid Gaza Collapse
Why Russia’s RS-28 Sarmat Missile Is Considered One Of World’s Most Dangerous Weapons? Check Range, Speed And Other Features
After Deploying Nuclear Subs, Donald Trump To Send Envoy To Russia – Will Moscow Blink?
Why Are Boeing’s Jet Builders On Strike? 3,200 Workers Walk Out As…

LATEST NEWS

Disha Patani’s Sister Khushboo Vows To Take Legal Action Against Fake News Post Aniruddhacharya Row
“It felt like a heart attack”: How a hospital ceiling and 36 silent hours changed Aasif Khan’s life
India’s Chess Revolution vs America’s Crash, Who’s Winning?
President Droupadi Murmu Visits Ganga Ram Hospital To Pay Her Last Tribute To Shri Shibu Soren
IND vs ENG 5th Test: England’s Advantage Before The First Ball – The Role Of The Heavy Roller
Congress MP R Sudha Injured In Chain Snatching Near Polish Embassy In Delhi’s Diplomatic Zone
NSDL IPO Allotment: Did You Get Shares? Here’s How To Check Your Status In This Mega Issue!
Who Has Tom Brady’s Heart? Inside the Star-Studded Rumors Swirling Around the NFL Legend
‘Good News Jaldi Denge!’: Raghav Chadha And Parineeti Chopra’s Hint On Kapil Sharma’s Show Sparks Baby Rumours
Oasis Concert Turns Fatal At Sold-Out Wembley Show As Man In 40s Dies Fatally After Falling
Donald Trump Issues Statement On Most Favoured Nation Drug Pricing Plan, Says ‘We Will Pay As Low As…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump Issues Statement On Most Favoured Nation Drug Pricing Plan, Says ‘We Will Pay As Low As…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump Issues Statement On Most Favoured Nation Drug Pricing Plan, Says ‘We Will Pay As Low As…’
Donald Trump Issues Statement On Most Favoured Nation Drug Pricing Plan, Says ‘We Will Pay As Low As…’
Donald Trump Issues Statement On Most Favoured Nation Drug Pricing Plan, Says ‘We Will Pay As Low As…’
Donald Trump Issues Statement On Most Favoured Nation Drug Pricing Plan, Says ‘We Will Pay As Low As…’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?