Trump-Putin Alaska Summit: Will Territorial Swaps End The Ukraine War? Key Agenda Revealed

US President Donald Trump announced he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin next Friday, August 15, in Alaska. This will be the first summit between the two leaders since 2021, when then-US President Joe Biden met Putin in Geneva. The meeting aims to address the ongoing war in Ukraine and explore avenues for peace.

What is On Agends? Focus on Ukraine Peace Deal and Territorial Swaps

The primary topic expected at the summit is the conflict in Ukraine and a potential peace agreement. Trump suggested the deal could involve territorial exchanges between Russia and Ukraine.

Speaking to the Associated Press, he said, “Nothing easy. But we’re gonna get some back. We’re gonna get some switched. There’ll be some swapping of territories, to the betterment of both.” Trump expressed confidence that both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy desire peace.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov also confirmed that “the presidents themselves will undoubtedly focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis,” as stated on his Telegram account.

Currently, President Putin claims four Ukrainian regions—Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson—as well as Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula Russia annexed in 2014. However, Russian forces do not fully control all territories within these regions.

Uncertainty Over Tariffs Discussion

Neither the Kremlin nor the Trump administration have confirmed whether trade tariffs will be discussed during the summit. However, ahead of the meeting, Putin held consultations with leaders from China and India.

On the same day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Putin over the phone, during which they reviewed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and bilateral cooperation. According to a statement from India’s Press Information Bureau (PIB), the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership” between India and Russia.

PM Modi also extended an invitation to Putin to visit India later this year for the 23rd Annual Bilateral Summit.

