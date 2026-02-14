Donald Trump Says Regime Change In Iran Would Be The ‘Best Thing That Could Happen’ Amid Escalating Tensions

US President Donald Trump has said that regime change in Iran “would be the best thing that could happen,” as Washington ramps up military deployments in the Middle East and weighs its options against Tehran.

Speaking after a visit to troops at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Trump confirmed that the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier is being dispatched to the region. When asked about pushing for the removal of Iran’s Islamic clerical leadership, he responded that after decades of stalled engagement, change may be the most effective solution.

Second Aircraft Carrier Deployed To The Middle East

The USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, is being moved from the Caribbean to join the USS Abraham Lincoln strike group and other US naval assets already stationed in the Middle East.

Trump said the additional deployment is a precaution in case negotiations with Iran fail. “In case we don’t make a deal, we’ll need it,” he told reporters, while maintaining that he still hopes for a diplomatic breakthrough.

The move follows reports of indirect communications between US and Iranian officials via intermediaries in Oman and Qatar, though no formal talks have materialised.

Nuclear Program, Missiles And Regional Tensions

Trump indicated that curbing Iran’s nuclear program is only one component of Washington’s demands. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also urged that any agreement address Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities and its support for regional proxy groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah.

Iran insists its nuclear activities are for peaceful purposes, though it had previously enriched uranium to 60 per cent purity before last year’s conflict and US strikes targeting its facilities.

Tensions have escalated further in the Gulf. US forces recently intercepted an Iranian drone near the Abraham Lincoln, while Tehran attempted to halt a US-flagged vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

Gulf Arab states have warned that military escalation could ignite a broader regional conflict, even as Iran faces domestic unrest and mounting economic pressure from sanctions.

Despite the heightened rhetoric and naval buildup, Trump signalled openness to diplomacy, saying the US would refrain from further action if Tehran agrees to what he described as the “right deal.”

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: Meet Gayeshwar Chandra Roy: BNP’s Only Hindu Leader Wins From Dhaka Constituency In Bangladesh Election