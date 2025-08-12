‘That Was a Big Blow’: Donald Trump Says US Tariffs 0n India Hit Russian Economy Hard

US President Donald Trump on Monday asserted that the tariffs imposed by the United States on India for purchasing Russian oil have dealt a “big blow” to Moscow’s economy.

Speaking at a White House press conference, Trump described India as Russia’s “largest or second largest oil buyer” and highlighted the economic pressure the sanctions have exerted on Russia.

India Tariffs Outline

Trump said, “Russia has to get back into building their country,” adding that despite being “a massive country” with “11 time zones,” Russia’s economy is “not doing well right now because it’s been very well disturbed by this.”

The president outlined the phased approach to the tariffs on India, explaining that the US first announced a 25 percent duty on July 30, followed by an additional 25 percent levy on August 7, bringing the total tariff to 50 percent. This increase was enforced through an executive order titled Addressing Threats to the US by the Government of the Russian Federation.

India’s Response to Trump Tariffs

Trump emphasized, “doesn’t help when the President of the United States tells their largest or second-largest oil buyer that we’re putting a 50% tariff on you if you buy oil from Russia. That was a big blow.”

India has condemned the US tariff move, labeling it as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable actions,” underscoring the ongoing trade tensions between the two countries.

Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska

Looking ahead, President Trump is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, August 15. The summit aims to persuade Moscow to agree to a ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict, now in its fourth year. This meeting will mark Putin’s first visit to the United States since 2015.

Commenting on the upcoming summit, Trump said, “I thought it was very respectful that the President of Russia is coming to our country, as opposed to us going to his country or even a third-party place. But I think we’ll have constructive conversations.” He also mentioned plans to consult with European leaders following the talks.

