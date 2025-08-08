LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump’s Top Aide Defends 50% Tariff Move On India As ‘National Security Issue’: ‘This Was A Pure…’

Donald Trump’s Top Aide Defends 50% Tariff Move On India As ‘National Security Issue’: ‘This Was A Pure…’

When asked why China, which imports even more Russian oil, hasn't faced similar measures, Navarro said the US already has high tariffs on China and doesn't want to harm its own economy further.

US Slaps 50% Tariffs on India Over Russian Oil Purchases
US Slaps 50% Tariffs on India Over Russian Oil Purchases

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 8, 2025 12:39:00 IST

The United States has imposed a total of 50% tariffs on Indian goods, citing national security concerns linked to India’s continued purchase of Russian oil. The decision was announced by President Donald Trump and came into effect on August 7, 2025.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said the move is separate from the earlier 25% reciprocal tariffs. “This is purely a national security issue due to India’s refusal to stop buying Russian oil,” he told reporters.

Navarro claimed that India’s purchases help Russia fund its war in Ukraine. “India uses American dollars to buy Russian oil. Russia then uses those dollars to make weapons that kill Ukrainians. American taxpayers then have to pay for more weapons to defend Ukraine,” he said.

Navarro also criticised India’s high tariffs and trade barriers, calling the country the “maharaja of tariffs”. He claimed American products face unfair restrictions in the Indian market.

When asked why China, which imports even more Russian oil, hasn’t faced similar measures, Navarro said the US already has high tariffs on China and doesn’t want to harm its own economy further.

Homeland Security Adviser Stephen Miller added that India could easily buy oil from other countries but continues to be one of Russia’s biggest customers.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs responded strongly, calling the US move “unjustified and unreasonable.” The ministry added that India will take all steps needed to protect its economic security and national interest.

The sharp increase in tariffs marks a new low in India-US trade ties and raises concerns over broader diplomatic fallout between the two countries.

