Is Dubai’s Property Market Heading For A Slowdown Amid US-Israel-Iran War? Check Before And After Of Prices In Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah And Key Areas

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gautam Singhania Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar Epstein conspiracy theories 2026 eid mubarak status Baghdad International Airport Ballistic Missiles AQI improvement donald trump Epstein manipulation Raj Arjun bangladesh-cricket goldman-sachs Gautam Singhania Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar Epstein conspiracy theories 2026 eid mubarak status Baghdad International Airport Ballistic Missiles AQI improvement donald trump Epstein manipulation Raj Arjun bangladesh-cricket goldman-sachs Gautam Singhania Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar Epstein conspiracy theories 2026 eid mubarak status Baghdad International Airport Ballistic Missiles AQI improvement donald trump Epstein manipulation Raj Arjun bangladesh-cricket goldman-sachs Gautam Singhania Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar Epstein conspiracy theories 2026 eid mubarak status Baghdad International Airport Ballistic Missiles AQI improvement donald trump Epstein manipulation Raj Arjun bangladesh-cricket goldman-sachs
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gautam Singhania Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar Epstein conspiracy theories 2026 eid mubarak status Baghdad International Airport Ballistic Missiles AQI improvement donald trump Epstein manipulation Raj Arjun bangladesh-cricket goldman-sachs Gautam Singhania Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar Epstein conspiracy theories 2026 eid mubarak status Baghdad International Airport Ballistic Missiles AQI improvement donald trump Epstein manipulation Raj Arjun bangladesh-cricket goldman-sachs Gautam Singhania Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar Epstein conspiracy theories 2026 eid mubarak status Baghdad International Airport Ballistic Missiles AQI improvement donald trump Epstein manipulation Raj Arjun bangladesh-cricket goldman-sachs Gautam Singhania Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar Epstein conspiracy theories 2026 eid mubarak status Baghdad International Airport Ballistic Missiles AQI improvement donald trump Epstein manipulation Raj Arjun bangladesh-cricket goldman-sachs
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Is Dubai’s Property Market Heading For A Slowdown Amid US-Israel-Iran War? Check Before And After Of Prices In Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah And Key Areas

Is Dubai’s Property Market Heading For A Slowdown Amid US-Israel-Iran War? Check Before And After Of Prices In Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah And Key Areas

Dubai's reputation as a safe haven for the world's wealthy has been damaged by the conflict and Tehran's attacks on Israel, American bases, and Gulf nations like the United Arab Emirates.

(Photo: Gemini)
(Photo: Gemini)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 21, 2026 10:42:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is Dubai’s Property Market Heading For A Slowdown Amid US-Israel-Iran War? Check Before And After Of Prices In Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah And Key Areas

Nearly three weeks into the US-Israeli war on Iran, Dubai’s real estate market is starting to show early indications of faltering. Analyst data indicates that transaction volumes are plummeting, and some real estate salespeople are pointing to price reductions.

Is Dubai’s Property Market Heading For A Slowdown Amid US-Israel-Iran War? 

According to a report released this week by Goldman Sachs analysts, real estate transaction volumes in the UAE decreased 49% month over month and 37% year over year in the first 12 days of March. According to certain real estate agents and postings on social media that Reuters examined, some houses are already being sold at significant discounts, with price reductions of 12–15%. For example, an agent published a message stating that a seller was seeking a “quick sale” for a home near the world’s tallest structure, the Burj Khalifa. Due to “the current situation,” the seller was asking for $650,000, a 12% decrease from the earlier asking price of $735,000. Due to the delicate nature of the situation, the agent talked under the condition of anonymity. An off-plan flat in Dubai‘s coveted Palm Jumeirah was also being offered at a 15% discount to its original price to around $2 million, according to a message reviewed by Reuters on a WhatsApp group created a week into the war. 

Check Before And After Of Prices In Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah And Key Areas

Dubai’s rise has been mirrored by the UAE’s real estate boom, but after five years of price increases, there were already worries that the market was about to slow down. The war is the market’s greatest test to date. The UAE’s tax free policy attracted wealthy migrants, which drove demand. The Burj Khalifa’s developer, Emaar Properties EMAR.DU, has seen a more than 26% decline in shares on the Dubai exchange since the start of the conflict. 

You Might Be Interested In

Although the median transaction price was only down 3% from a year ago, Goldman Sachs reported that the total value of completed transactions so far this month was down by half compared with February, a much larger decline than during the 2024 Dubai floods or a previous Iran-Israeli conflict last June. According to Citi analysts, the conflict created “considerable risk” for Dubai’s anticipated future population expansion since it would discourage real estate investors and buyers. In contrast to 4% in previous years, they now project 1% population increase in Dubai this year and 2-2.5% annually between 2027 and 2031. According to their pessimistic assessment of Dubai, real estate values would fall by an average of 7% each year between now and 2028.

Market Ativity Has Not Stopped

Executives on the ground, however, claim that market activity has not ceased and are not in a panic. “I think that people’s perceptions and assessments of risk vary greatly. However, the data presents a very clear picture, don’t you think? “Transactions have continued,” stated Imran Sheikh, chairman and founder of BlackOak, a real estate investment company. “We have one client from Africa who has said, if you see any opportunities over the next month, please go ahead,” she stated.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou purchased an off-plan unit on the Palm last week for almost $25 million, which developer Arada said “underscores continued investor appetite for branded luxury residences in Dubai”. “Himanshu Khandelwal, CEO of the Dubai-based investment firm Asas Capital, told Reuters that a lot of investors are calling to ask if you have clients who want to sell at distress or anybody who sells at a discount, (and) we’re ready to buy it. He cited Indian family offices and Emirati clients. Mohamed Alabbar, the founder and chair of Emaar Properties, sounded upbeat when he told CNBC last month that “nobody wants to budge” on pricing. 

“At present, we are not seeing widespread discounting, as most buyers remain focused on long-term value rather than short-term price fluctuations,” Tauseef Khan, founder and chair at Dugasta Properties, told Reuters. ($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

(With Inputs From Reuters)

Also Read: Did Iran Really Launch Intercontinental‑Range Ballistic Missiles Towards US-UK Diego Garcia Military Base In The Indian Ocean? Here’s What We Know So Far

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: DUBAIDubai EconomyDubai InvestmentDubai Marketdubai newsDubai PropertyDubai Real EstateDubai TrendsDubai Updates

RELATED News

Is US Preparing For Ground Troop Deployment In Iran As USS Tripoli Moves Into The Arabian Sea To Join USS Abraham Lincoln With Marines Onboard?

Iran Strikes US Victoria Base Near Baghdad International Airport; Massive Plumes Of Smoke Captured On Camera | Watch Video

Did Iran Really Launch Intercontinental‑Range Ballistic Missiles Towards US-UK Diego Garcia Military Base In The Indian Ocean? Here’s What We Know So Far

‘Can Have Dialogue, But Don’t Want Ceasefire’: Trump Says US Military Will Maintain Pressure On Iran Amid Rising Tensions

US Military Hits Alleged Drug‑Smuggling Vessel In Eastern Pacific, Two Killed, One Survivor, Investigation Underway

LATEST NEWS

BCCI Confirms Team India’s First Series After T20 World Cup 2026 Triumph, Set to Face…

Is Dubai’s Property Market Heading For A Slowdown Amid US-Israel-Iran War? Check Before And After Of Prices In Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah And Key Areas

PM Narendra Modi Responds to Delhi Influencer Yuvraj Dua’s Appeal to Control ‘Modi-Paglu Papa’ Sugar Intake Wins Internet- Here’s What Happened Next

Who Is Gautam Singhania? Raymond MD Injured in Maldives Speedboat Accident; Inside Controversial Rift with Father Vijaypat and His Massive Net Worth

Petrol, Diesel Prices On March 21, 2026: Check Out Latest Fuel Rates Across Major Cities Today | Full List And Details Inside

After Jason Gillespie, Mohsin Naqvi-led PCB Faces Fresh ‘Allegations’ From India’s World Cup-Winning Coach!

Ashok Kharat Viral Video: Maharashtra Women’s Commission Chief Rupali Chakankar Resigns After Nashik Astrologer’s Arrest In Sexual Exploitation And 58 Obscene Video Case

‘RCB Can Add Another Title’: Ravichandran Ashwin Backs Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Defend Its Title Ahead of IPL 2026

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta Aarti, Mantra, Puja Bhog, What Colour To Wear And Significance | Details Inside

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Cautions Teammates Ahead Of RCB’s First Match Against SRH, Says ‘Don’t Waste These Days…’

Is Dubai’s Property Market Heading For A Slowdown Amid US-Israel-Iran War? Check Before And After Of Prices In Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah And Key Areas

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Dubai’s Property Market Heading For A Slowdown Amid US-Israel-Iran War? Check Before And After Of Prices In Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah And Key Areas

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Dubai’s Property Market Heading For A Slowdown Amid US-Israel-Iran War? Check Before And After Of Prices In Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah And Key Areas
Is Dubai’s Property Market Heading For A Slowdown Amid US-Israel-Iran War? Check Before And After Of Prices In Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah And Key Areas
Is Dubai’s Property Market Heading For A Slowdown Amid US-Israel-Iran War? Check Before And After Of Prices In Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah And Key Areas
Is Dubai’s Property Market Heading For A Slowdown Amid US-Israel-Iran War? Check Before And After Of Prices In Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah And Key Areas

QUICK LINKS