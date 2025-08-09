EAM S Jaishankar Congratulates Singapore On 60th National Day: ‘Cherish Enduring Friendship’

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar congratulated Singapore on its 60th National Day, and expressed appreciation for the strong ties between the two countries.

Jaishankar said, “Congratulate FM @VivianBala, the Government and people of Singapore on their 60th National Day.” He added, “Cherish our enduring friendship and multifaceted cooperation.”

Highlighting the significance of bilateral relations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted that last month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a series of extensive high-level interactions during his visit to Singapore, underscoring the importance India attaches to its ties with the country.

EAM Jaishankar visited Singapore on July 13. During the visit, he called on the President of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and held meetings with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong and Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan.

During these engagements, the leaders reviewed the progress of outcomes from Prime Minister Modi’s visit and the 2nd round of the India Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR). Key areas discussed included investments, industrial parks, semiconductors, infrastructure, skill development, and connectivity. They also exchanged views on ASEAN, Indo-Pacific, and global developments.

Further strengthening economic ties, EAM Jaishankar met Teo Chee Hean, former Senior Minister & Coordinating Minister for National Security and Chairman-designate of Temasek Holdings. Their discussions focused on the transformation underway in India and opportunities for Temasek to expand its investments in the country.

MEA underlined that these visits and meetings are part of continued high-level exchanges between the two countries, reflecting the importance India attaches to its relations with Singapore.

In a related development, on July 2, the Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East), P Kumaran, met with Luke Goh, Permanent Secretary (Development) for Foreign Affairs of Singapore, in New Delhi.

The meeting focused on reviewing ongoing bilateral cooperation, including initiatives in priority areas, to further strengthen the India-Singapore partnership.

“Secretary(East) P. Kumaran met Mr. Luke Goh, Permanent Secretary (Development) @MFAsgToday in New Delhi. The two sides reviewed ongoing bilateral cooperation, including initiatives in priority areas, for further strengthening the India-Singapore partnership,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiwal wrote on X.

The year 2025 marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Singapore. To commemorate this special occasion, President Droupadi Murmu and Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam unveiled a joint logo in New Delhi on January 16, as stated by the MEA.

This joint logo incorporates elements from the Indian and Singaporean national flags, the lotus (India’s national flower) and the orchid (Singapore’s national flower), along with the number 60, highlighting the significant milestone of the 60th anniversary. The logo reads “India Singapore 60 years of diplomatic relations.”

According to the MEA, the placement of these elements symbolizes the enduring friendship, mutual trust, and shared values between the two countries.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Meteor That Hit Home In Georgia Is Older Than Earth? Know What Scientists Say