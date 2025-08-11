Elon Musk Makes Big Claim, Predicts This Country Will Lose 1 Million People In 2025

Elon Musk has issued a major warning about Japan’s rapidly shrinking population. Tesla CEO said the country could lose “almost a million people this year.” On Friday, the Musk said the decline was “inevitably set in motion half a century ago” and suggested that artificial intelligence (AI) might be the “only hope” to reverse the trend.

Musk’s remarks came while sharing data from World of Statistics, which reported that Japan will see 900,000 more deaths than births in 2024. Official figures from Japan’s Ministry of Health show 686,061 births compared to 1,605,298 deaths this year, resulting in a net loss of about 919,000 people.

The population drop is driven by a persistently low birth rate, currently 1.26 children per woman and and an ageing population. Japan’s birth rate has fallen for the fourteenth consecutive year, according to reprots.

Grok, Musk’s AI assistant, pointed out that the UN recommends an average of 2.1 children per woman to sustain population levels. Current projections suggest that most regions worldwide will fall below this threshold by 2040–2050 unless advances in AI, longevity technology, or major policy changes reverse the trend.

Musk’s post has sparked both concern and criticism online. Some questioned whether the statement was a genuine warning or a veiled promotion for AI.

Critics argued that economic issues, not technology, were at the heart of Japan’s demographic crisis. One user wrote, “People need to be able to afford to live. If they can’t afford a home, they won’t have kids. AI isn’t the solution — fair wages are.” Another accused billionaires like Musk of hoarding wealth, making it harder for ordinary people to start families.

