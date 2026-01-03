LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dharamshala al udeid air base 19 Minute Viral MMS conflict in Gaza IND vs NZ cold wave India riyadh FBI donald trump dharamshala al udeid air base 19 Minute Viral MMS conflict in Gaza IND vs NZ cold wave India riyadh FBI donald trump dharamshala al udeid air base 19 Minute Viral MMS conflict in Gaza IND vs NZ cold wave India riyadh FBI donald trump dharamshala al udeid air base 19 Minute Viral MMS conflict in Gaza IND vs NZ cold wave India riyadh FBI donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dharamshala al udeid air base 19 Minute Viral MMS conflict in Gaza IND vs NZ cold wave India riyadh FBI donald trump dharamshala al udeid air base 19 Minute Viral MMS conflict in Gaza IND vs NZ cold wave India riyadh FBI donald trump dharamshala al udeid air base 19 Minute Viral MMS conflict in Gaza IND vs NZ cold wave India riyadh FBI donald trump dharamshala al udeid air base 19 Minute Viral MMS conflict in Gaza IND vs NZ cold wave India riyadh FBI donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Elon Musk’s Grok AI Raises Red Flags After Sharing Images Of Minors In Minimal Clothing, Cites Safeguard Gaps

Elon Musk’s Grok AI Raises Red Flags After Sharing Images Of Minors In Minimal Clothing, Cites Safeguard Gaps

India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology sent a notice to Elon Musk's X platform, referring to the misuse of Grok content as a 'serious failure of platform level safeguards' and asking for a report on the measures taken to correct the issue.

(Image Credit: Grok via X)
(Image Credit: Grok via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 3, 2026 09:27:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Elon Musk’s Grok AI Raises Red Flags After Sharing Images Of Minors In Minimal Clothing, Cites Safeguard Gaps

The AI chatbot Grok, which is the brainchild of Elon Musk’s xAI and is now part of the social media platform X, was subjected to heavy criticism when it was disclosed that its safety barriers were not effective and minors were depicted in inappropriate AI generated images. Grok’s own posts on X confirmed that there were ‘isolated cases’ when the users had the possibility to chat with the bot and receive such pictures, thereby exposing considerable weaknesses in the control of content. Publicly, Grok recognized these matters by means of a reply acknowledging that there were safeguards in place but improvements were being made to completely block such requests. The firm went on to say that the presence of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) was illegal and that it was taking quick action to solve the issue. 

You Might Be Interested In

Grok’s Response To Recent ‘Images’

Users made screenshots of Grok’s public tab on X showing it filled with altered images that the users claimed were created when the bot answered to specific prompts, leading to an outcry of how easily harmful images could be produced. To the press inquiries, xAI’s only remark was an abrupt ‘Legacy Media Lies’, which did not clarify the internal measures taken apart from the chatbot’s posts. The critics pointed out that there is not a single content moderation system that is completely infallible, however, a lot of people were saying that the situation revealed major flaws in Grok’s content moderation and safety filters. Law enforcement in multiple nations, one of which is France, have taken formal action to investigate sexually explicit and sexist AI content produced by Grok describing it as ‘manifestly illegal’ and reporting it to prosecutors.

India’s Notice To Grok

The debate has resulted in larger discussions around AI safety, ethical safeguards, and legal liability issues. India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology sent a notice to Elon Musk’s X platform, referring to the misuse of Grok for producing pornographic content as a ‘serious failure of platform level safeguards’ and asking for a report on the measures taken to correct the issue. Specialists warn that situations like this highlight the urgency for the implementation of stricter regulations and high quality moderation practices in generative AI tools to stop harmful, exploitative, or non consensual digital content from being created and spread.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: What Is the Celina Powell–Offset Controversy? Cat Stacks Shares Explicit Video With Cardi B’s Husband Offset, Teases ‘Full Tape’ on OnlyFans

First published on: Jan 3, 2026 9:27 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: elon musk grokGrokGrok AIGrok AI controversyGrok AI minimal clothing

RELATED News

Are US-Iran Tensions Reaching A Breaking Point? Protests Sweep Iran, Trump Warns Of Possible Intervention, Economic And Nuclear Pressures Intensify – Here’s What We Know

Winter Storms Worsen Gaza Crisis: 1.9 Million Displaced Palestinians at Risk, Nations Urge Israel to Allow Unhindered Humanitarian Aid

Aurora Alert Tonight: Full List of US States That Could See the Northern Lights This Week, When to Watch and Viewing Tips

What Is the Celina Powell–Offset Controversy? Cat Stacks Shares Explicit Video With Cardi B’s Husband Offset, Teases ‘Full Tape’ on OnlyFans

Elon Musk’s Grok Admits Safeguard Failure After Inappropriate Images of Minors Surface on X- ‘CSAM Is Illegal and Prohibited,’ Says AI Bot

LATEST NEWS

First Supermoon Of 2026: When Will It Be Visible In India | Here’s What We Know

‘Did Strange Things’: Himachal Student Accused Professor For Sexual Misconduct, Chilling Video Surfaces On Internet Before Her Death | WATCH

After 19-Minute Viral Video And Payal Gaming MMS Row, Splitsvilla Couple Justin D’Cruz–Sakshi Srinivas In Spotlight Over Private Clip Leak Claims

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 2: Agastya Nanda–Dharmendra’s War Film Sees Shocking Dip After Decent Opening Buzz

India vs New Zealand Squad Announcement Today: From Rishabh Pant’s Snub Fears To Mohammed Shami’s Big Return, Key Selection Talking Points

IMD Weather Updates: Brace For Chilly Days And Hazy Mornings As IMD Issues Cold Wave, Dense Fog Alert Across India

Kidnapped, Stripped, Filmed: 16-Year-Old Dalit Teen Brutally Assaulted by Five UP Men Over Instagram Dispute

Only 17 Days in Cinemas? Netflix’s Reportedly Planned Theatre Window After Warner Bros Deal Sparks Outrage in Hollywood

Elon Musk’s Grok Admits Safeguard Failure After Inappropriate Images of Minors Surface on X- ‘CSAM Is Illegal and Prohibited,’ Says AI Bot

Private EVs Coming Soon: What Delhi’s Shared Taxi Plan Means for Ola, Uber and Commuters

Elon Musk’s Grok AI Raises Red Flags After Sharing Images Of Minors In Minimal Clothing, Cites Safeguard Gaps

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Elon Musk’s Grok AI Raises Red Flags After Sharing Images Of Minors In Minimal Clothing, Cites Safeguard Gaps

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Elon Musk’s Grok AI Raises Red Flags After Sharing Images Of Minors In Minimal Clothing, Cites Safeguard Gaps
Elon Musk’s Grok AI Raises Red Flags After Sharing Images Of Minors In Minimal Clothing, Cites Safeguard Gaps
Elon Musk’s Grok AI Raises Red Flags After Sharing Images Of Minors In Minimal Clothing, Cites Safeguard Gaps
Elon Musk’s Grok AI Raises Red Flags After Sharing Images Of Minors In Minimal Clothing, Cites Safeguard Gaps

QUICK LINKS