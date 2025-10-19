Eredivisie Standings

Oct 19 (OPTA) – Standings for the Eredivisie on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Feyenoord 8 7 1 0 18 6 22 2 PSV 9 7 1 1 27 12 22 ………………………………… 3 AZ 9 5 3 1 19 12 18 ………………………………… 4 Ajax 9 4 4 1 17 12 16 5 Groningen 8 5 0 3 14 11 15 6 NEC 9 4 2 3 25 17 14 7 Twente 9 4 2 3 17 14 14 ………………………………… 8 Fortuna 8 4 1 3 13 12 13 9 Utrecht 9 4 1 4 18 11 13 10 Heerenveen 9 3 3 3 15 15 12 11 Sparta 8 3 1 4 11 22 10 12 Go Ahead 9 2 4 3 15 16 10 13 NAC 9 2 2 5 10 16 8 14 Zwolle 9 2 2 5 9 17 8 15 Telstar 9 2 1 6 12 18 7 ………………………………… 16 Volendam 9 1 4 4 10 16 7 17 Excelsior 8 2 0 6 7 17 6 ………………………………… 18 Heracles 8 1 0 7 7 20 3 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation

