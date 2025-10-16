LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bhupendra-patel India cricket news sonakshi sinha akash us news china entertainment news donald trump bhupendra-patel India cricket news sonakshi sinha akash us news china entertainment news donald trump bhupendra-patel India cricket news sonakshi sinha akash us news china entertainment news donald trump bhupendra-patel India cricket news sonakshi sinha akash us news china entertainment news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bhupendra-patel India cricket news sonakshi sinha akash us news china entertainment news donald trump bhupendra-patel India cricket news sonakshi sinha akash us news china entertainment news donald trump bhupendra-patel India cricket news sonakshi sinha akash us news china entertainment news donald trump bhupendra-patel India cricket news sonakshi sinha akash us news china entertainment news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > EU Parliament committee supports quicker phase out of Russian gas

EU Parliament committee supports quicker phase out of Russian gas

EU Parliament committee supports quicker phase out of Russian gas

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 16, 2025 17:03:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

EU Parliament committee supports quicker phase out of Russian gas

Oct 16 (Reuters) – The European Parliament's energy committee on Thursday supported proposals to speed up the EU's phase-out of Russian gas by a year. Under the new proposal, imports of natural gas from Russia would be banned from the start of next year, with limited exceptions until January 1, 2027, for contracts that were concluded before June 17, 2025. The draft ban will now move to the whole Parliament for approval, or amendments, and will then be negotiated with European Union member states. The European Commission originally proposed in June a legally binding ban on EU imports of Russian gas and liquefied natural gas by the end of 2027. But lead lawmakers on the issue in the Parliament proposed moving forward this deadline to January 1, 2027. Diplomats from EU countries have said it is unlikely that governments will agree to bring forward the ban by a year, but that EU lawmakers could use this demand as leverage to secure other changes in the negotiations. (Reporting by Bart Meijer. Editing by Mark Potter)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 5:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Indian Nurse On Death Row: Yemen Stays Nimisha Priya’s Execution, Here’s What Supreme Court Said

IMF'S GEORGIEVA SAYS AI INVESTMENT BOOM EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE BETWEEN 0.1% AND 0.8% TO GLOBAL GROWTH

BRIEF-Giorgio Armani Appoints Giuseppe Marsocci As CEO With Immediate Effect

PROPOSED EU FLAGSHIP PROJECTS ARE DRONE DEFENCE INITIATIVE, EASTERN FLANK WATCH, EUROPEAN AIR SHIELD AND EUROPEAN SPACE SHIELD

Fossil shares plunge 40% on extension of deadline for debt exchange offer

LATEST NEWS

Shots Fired At Kapil Sharma’s Cafe In Canada, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility

From Africa to Ahmedabad: 14-year-old girl stands tall again after robotic spine surgery at Stavya Spine Hospital

Gujarat Cabinet Swearing-In Tomorrow: All Ministers Resign Except CM Bhupendra Patel

Dhanteras 2025: What to Buy and What to Avoid According to Astrology

Watch: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma In High-Intensity Training Session Ahead Of Perth ODI Against Australia, Video Goes Viral

TSMC raises revenue forecast on bullish outlook for AI megatrend

'Mr. Scorsese' on Apple TV+: Behind-the-scenes reel of famed director

Viral Video: Samosa With A Fork? Man’s Etiquette Lesson Leaves Netizens Divided

Six Gen Z Slangs You Definitely Need To Know, The Last One Will Leave You Shocked

Breach at US-based cybersecurity provider F5 blamed on China, Bloomberg News reports

EU Parliament committee supports quicker phase out of Russian gas

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

EU Parliament committee supports quicker phase out of Russian gas

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

EU Parliament committee supports quicker phase out of Russian gas
EU Parliament committee supports quicker phase out of Russian gas
EU Parliament committee supports quicker phase out of Russian gas
EU Parliament committee supports quicker phase out of Russian gas
QUICK LINKS