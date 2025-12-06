LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
afghanistan Argentina jd vance indian railways FIFA World Cup 2026 2036 Olympic Games pm modi’ donald trump india russia meet afghanistan Argentina jd vance indian railways FIFA World Cup 2026 2036 Olympic Games pm modi’ donald trump india russia meet afghanistan Argentina jd vance indian railways FIFA World Cup 2026 2036 Olympic Games pm modi’ donald trump india russia meet afghanistan Argentina jd vance indian railways FIFA World Cup 2026 2036 Olympic Games pm modi’ donald trump india russia meet
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
afghanistan Argentina jd vance indian railways FIFA World Cup 2026 2036 Olympic Games pm modi’ donald trump india russia meet afghanistan Argentina jd vance indian railways FIFA World Cup 2026 2036 Olympic Games pm modi’ donald trump india russia meet afghanistan Argentina jd vance indian railways FIFA World Cup 2026 2036 Olympic Games pm modi’ donald trump india russia meet afghanistan Argentina jd vance indian railways FIFA World Cup 2026 2036 Olympic Games pm modi’ donald trump india russia meet
LIVE TV
Home > World > Ex-Pentagon Official Makes Big Claim, Says Trump Deserves Nobel For Uniting India And Russia

Ex-Pentagon Official Makes Big Claim, Says Trump Deserves Nobel For Uniting India And Russia

According to him, some of the cooperation agreements signed during the visit may not fully materialise.

Donald Trump. (White House)
Donald Trump. (White House)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: December 6, 2025 05:28:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ex-Pentagon Official Makes Big Claim, Says Trump Deserves Nobel For Uniting India And Russia

A former Pentagon official has made an unusual claim about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s high-profile visit to India, saying that US President Donald Trump, and not Moscow, should get credit for the warm reception in New Delhi. Michael Rubin, a noted American analyst and former Pentagon adviser, told ANI that Trump deserves a “Nobel Prize” for indirectly bringing India and Russia closer.

Rubin said Russia views Putin’s India trip as a major success because New Delhi offered honours and respect that the Russian leader “can hardly get anywhere else in the world.” But he added that the bigger story lies in what pushed India and Russia into this moment.

According to him, some of the cooperation agreements signed during the visit may not fully materialise. Rubin argued that certain decisions could be driven less by shared long-term interests and more by a reaction to how Trump treated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India during his presidency.

Rubin said the US is reading Putin’s India visit in two very different ways. “If you’re Donald Trump, it’s being seen as ‘I told you so’,” he said, adding that Trump will likely use India-Russia cooperation as proof of his worldview. But he added that for the majority of Americans, “the 65% who dislike Donald Trump,” the situation is viewed as a consequence of Trump’s “gross incompetence” in handling India relations.

He also made controversial remarks about Trump’s approach to Pakistan, suggesting that “flattery” or even possible “bribery” by Pakistan or its partners in Turkey and Qatar may have influenced Trump’s decisions. Rubin called it a strategic mistake that the US will struggle with “for decades.”

Rubin also noted that Americans often misunderstand India’s priorities. He stressed that India’s elected leadership is focused on ensuring the country’s energy security as it becomes the world’s third-largest economy.

ALSO READ: Watch: US President Donald Trump Awarded First-Ever FIFA Peace Prize At 2026 World Cup Draw

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 5:28 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-11russiavladimir putin

RELATED News

JD Vance Issues Big Statement After His Wife Usha Vance Spotted Without Wedding Ring, Says His Marriage Remains…

Watch: US President Donald Trump Awarded First-Ever FIFA Peace Prize At 2026 World Cup Draw

Why Elon Musk’s X Has Been Slapped With $140 Million Fine in Europe? All You Need To Know

Putin Commits To Peak Performance At Kudankulam Nuclear Facility, Says ‘Russia Will Be A Reliable Supplier’

Netflix to Buy Warner Bros in Historic $72 Billion Takeover, This Is How The Streaming Giant Won The Bid

LATEST NEWS

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: When Could Portugal Face Argentina At FIFA World Cup 2026?

Amid IndiGo Flight Cancellations, Indian Railways To Bring Big Relief For Commuters, Set To Deploy…

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Complete List Of Team-Wise Groups Revealed, Check Here

Amit Shah Issues Big Statement, Says After Commonwealth Games, Ahmedabad Will Host Olympics In 2036

From Jhol Momo To Kulfi: Inside Full Menu Served To Russian President Putin At Rashtrapati Bhavan

This Indian State Has Largest Gold Reserves, Answer Will Leave You Surprised, It Is…

What Does The Heliconia Plant Symbolise At PM Modi’s Meeting With Russian President Putin?

What’s On Putin’s Plate? Internet Gets Curious What Did Russian President Eat As Presidential Dinner Is Hosted For Him At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Does Shashi Tharoor’s Presence At The Putin Dinner Signal A Shift In Political Equations? Everything Decoded

Google Workspace AI Studio: How To Build Your Own Assistant Without Coding, Learn In Easy Steps

Ex-Pentagon Official Makes Big Claim, Says Trump Deserves Nobel For Uniting India And Russia

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ex-Pentagon Official Makes Big Claim, Says Trump Deserves Nobel For Uniting India And Russia

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ex-Pentagon Official Makes Big Claim, Says Trump Deserves Nobel For Uniting India And Russia
Ex-Pentagon Official Makes Big Claim, Says Trump Deserves Nobel For Uniting India And Russia
Ex-Pentagon Official Makes Big Claim, Says Trump Deserves Nobel For Uniting India And Russia
Ex-Pentagon Official Makes Big Claim, Says Trump Deserves Nobel For Uniting India And Russia

QUICK LINKS