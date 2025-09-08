"Excellent display of skills, dedication, team spirit!": Jaishankar congratulates Men's Hockey Team for winning Asia Cup 2025

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Sunday congratulated the Indian Men’s Hockey Team for their success at the Asia Cup 2025.

Congratulating the team, he applauded their skills, dedication and team spirit.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Congratulate our Men’s Hockey Team for a memorable win at the Asia Cup 2025. An excellent display of skills, dedication and team spirit!

The Indian Men’s Hockey Team were crowned the Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025 winners after they convincingly beat Korea 4-1 in an exciting final at the Rajgir Sports Complex on Sunday, with the stadium packed to the brim as locals turned up in large numbers to cheer the home team.

With this win, India has ended its eight-year wait to regain supremacy on the continent and has qualified for the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026, to be held in the Netherlands and Belgium.

India lifted the Asia Cup trophy after a long gap of eight years, and with this victory, the Harmanpreet Singh-led side qualified for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026.

The last time they won the Asia Cup was in 2017, in Dhaka. Goals were scored by Dilpreet Singh (28′,45′), Sukhjeet Singh (1′) and Amit Rohidas (50′).

Following the Indian Men’s Hockey Team’s historic win at the Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025, Hockey India announced INR 3 lakh each to players and Rs 1.5 lakh to the support staff, as per a release from Hockey India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the victory and called it a proud moment for Indian hockey and Indian sports. He called the win even more special because the Men’s Hockey Team defeated the defending champions, South Korea.

“May our players continue to scale even greater heights and bring more glory to the nation!”, he wrote on X. (ANI)

