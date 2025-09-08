LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > "Excellent display of skills, dedication, team spirit!": Jaishankar congratulates Men's Hockey Team for winning Asia Cup 2025

"Excellent display of skills, dedication, team spirit!": Jaishankar congratulates Men's Hockey Team for winning Asia Cup 2025

"Excellent display of skills, dedication, team spirit!": Jaishankar congratulates Men's Hockey Team for winning Asia Cup 2025

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 01:20:08 IST

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Sunday congratulated the Indian Men’s Hockey Team for their success at the Asia Cup 2025.

Congratulating the team, he applauded their skills, dedication and team spirit.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Congratulate our Men’s Hockey Team for a memorable win at the Asia Cup 2025. An excellent display of skills, dedication and team spirit!

The Indian Men’s Hockey Team were crowned the Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025 winners after they convincingly beat Korea 4-1 in an exciting final at the Rajgir Sports Complex on Sunday, with the stadium packed to the brim as locals turned up in large numbers to cheer the home team.

With this win, India has ended its eight-year wait to regain supremacy on the continent and has qualified for the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026, to be held in the Netherlands and Belgium.

India lifted the Asia Cup trophy after a long gap of eight years, and with this victory, the Harmanpreet Singh-led side qualified for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026.

The last time they won the Asia Cup was in 2017, in Dhaka. Goals were scored by Dilpreet Singh (28′,45′), Sukhjeet Singh (1′) and Amit Rohidas (50′).

Following the Indian Men’s Hockey Team’s historic win at the Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025, Hockey India announced INR 3 lakh each to players and Rs 1.5 lakh to the support staff, as per a release from Hockey India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the victory and called it a proud moment for Indian hockey and Indian sports. He called the win even more special because the Men’s Hockey Team defeated the defending champions, South Korea.

“May our players continue to scale even greater heights and bring more glory to the nation!”, he wrote on X. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: eamindiamens-hockeys. jaishankar

RELATED News

US President Trump ready for second stage of sanctions against Russia
Protest outside Karachi Press Club enters 34th day over enforced disappearance
Nepal: Oli's UML's policy convention calls India, China to withdraw agreement on Lipulekh
Israel's top court rules prisoner food rations below legal standard
Karachi youth kidnapped, assaulted by fake iPhone buyers

LATEST NEWS

"Excellent display of skills, dedication, team spirit!": Jaishankar congratulates Men's Hockey Team for winning Asia Cup 2025
Sansad Karyashalaya: BJP unanimously adopts resolution on 'Next Gen GST reforms', urges traders to pass on relief to consumers
West Bengal: TMC leader Debasish Kumar backs KMC directive for "Bengali language" on signboards
Phone Call To Ajit Pawar Sparks Row: NCP Leader Booked For Obstructing IPS Officer
No bigger icon for fitness, and inspiration to youth than PM Modi: Tejasvi Surya
Prashant Kishor suggests Muslims ally with Hindus who follow Gandhi, Ambedkar
Donald Trump At the US Open: Men’s Final Delayed By 30 Min Due To Security Measures; Sinner, Alcaraz Set For Blockbuster Clash
Gujarat: Residents in Vadodara's Vadsar area stranded owing to heavy rains, municipal corporation provides relief materials
Karachi youth kidnapped, assaulted by fake iPhone buyers
Zodiac Signs Most Likely to Become Famous: Astrology Guide 2025
"Excellent display of skills, dedication, team spirit!": Jaishankar congratulates Men's Hockey Team for winning Asia Cup 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"Excellent display of skills, dedication, team spirit!": Jaishankar congratulates Men's Hockey Team for winning Asia Cup 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"Excellent display of skills, dedication, team spirit!": Jaishankar congratulates Men's Hockey Team for winning Asia Cup 2025
"Excellent display of skills, dedication, team spirit!": Jaishankar congratulates Men's Hockey Team for winning Asia Cup 2025
"Excellent display of skills, dedication, team spirit!": Jaishankar congratulates Men's Hockey Team for winning Asia Cup 2025
"Excellent display of skills, dedication, team spirit!": Jaishankar congratulates Men's Hockey Team for winning Asia Cup 2025

QUICK LINKS