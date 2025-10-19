LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayodhya gautam gambhir India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK ayodhya gautam gambhir India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK ayodhya gautam gambhir India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK ayodhya gautam gambhir India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayodhya gautam gambhir India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK ayodhya gautam gambhir India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK ayodhya gautam gambhir India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK ayodhya gautam gambhir India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK
LIVE TV
Home > World > FACTBOX-Who are the Israeli hostages released by Hamas?

FACTBOX-Who are the Israeli hostages released by Hamas?

FACTBOX-Who are the Israeli hostages released by Hamas?

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 19, 2025 22:33:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

FACTBOX-Who are the Israeli hostages released by Hamas?

(Updates with number of hostages returned in paragraph 11, 13) JERUSALEM, Oct 19 (Reuters) – The Palestinian militant group Hamas has released the last surviving hostages it was holding in Gaza, in exchange for almost 2,000 Palestinian detainees and prisoners, under the terms of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire. In the days following the initial October 13 release, Hamas handed over the bodies of some of the deceased hostages it had been holding. Here are some details about the 20 living hostages released on Monday and hostages still in Gaza, all of them declared dead: NOVA HOSTAGES Most of the living hostages released were abducted from the site of the Nova music festival near Kibbutz Reim in southern Israel. They include Evyatar David, 24, who was videoed by Hamas in August, looking skeletally thin and digging what he said in the video was his own grave; pianist Alon Ohel, 24, and Avinatan Or, 32. A video showing Or's abduction with his girlfriend Noa Argamani pleading for her life and reaching desperately towards him as he was marched alongside her on foot circulated across the globe. Argamani was rescued in June. The couple reunited soon after Or's release. HOSTAGES TAKEN FROM KIBBUTZIM Seven of the hostages were taken from their homes on kibbutzim, small communities near the Gaza border. They include twins Gali and Ziv Berman, 28, and brothers Ariel Cunio, 28, and David Cunio, 35, who were abducted with his wife Sharon and toddler daughters. Sharon and the girls were released in a brief November 2023 truce. ISRAELI SOLDIERS Matan Angrest, 22, and Nimrod Cohen, 20, are Israeli conscript soldiers who were seized by Hamas militants in the battles of October 7 and released on Monday. FOREIGNERS There are two foreigners among the 16 remaining hostages in Gaza. Both of them, a Tanzanian student and a Thai worker, have been pronounced dead in absentia. The body of Nepalese student Bipin Joshi was handed over by Hamas on October 13 and the body of Thai national Sonthaya Oakkharasri was returned five days later. DECEASED All the 16 hostages still in Gaza were declared dead in absentia by Israeli authorities, based on forensics and intelligence. One of the deceased is an Israeli soldier killed in a 2014 Israel-Hamas war. The remainder were all among the 251 hostages taken in Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack, which precipitated the war. Some were already dead when taken, others were slain by the captors or killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza. Hamas has indicated that recovering some of the bodies may take time, as not all burial sites are known. A special international task force is meant to help locate them all. (Reporting by Pesha Magid and Maayan Lubell; Editing by Michael Perry and Louise Heavens)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 19, 2025 10:33 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

UPDATE 3-La Liga Standings

UPDATE 4-Thieves steal priceless jewels from Paris' Louvre in brazen daylight heist

Premier League Standings

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Juventus slump to defeat at Como as winless run continues

ISRAELI GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON: ISRAEL HAS CONTINUED TO FULFILL ITS OBLIGATIONS TO THE CEASEFIRE

LATEST NEWS

Arrow Electronics says that US trade curbs on its Chinese affiliates are being reversed 

Nvidia unveils first Blackwell chip wafer made with TSMC in US

Razgatlioglu finally wins Superbike title ahead of switch to MotoGP

GRAP- 2 Imposed In Delhi NCR A Day Ahead Of Diwali, What Does It Mean?

FACTBOX-Who are the Israeli hostages released by Hamas?

Razgatlioglu finally wins Superbike title ahead of switch to MotoGP

Diwali 2025 in UP: Laxmi Puja, Ganesh Puja & Aarti Timings for Lucknow, Varanasi, Meerut & More

Diwali 2025 Date, Time & City-Wise Shubh Muhurat in Delhi NCR: New Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ghaziabad & More Details

Watch Ayodhya Deepotsav Video: Breathtaking Visuals Of Thousands Of Worshippers Go Viral On Choti Diwali

Chinese tech giants pause stablecoin plans after Beijing steps in, FT reports

FACTBOX-Who are the Israeli hostages released by Hamas?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FACTBOX-Who are the Israeli hostages released by Hamas?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FACTBOX-Who are the Israeli hostages released by Hamas?
FACTBOX-Who are the Israeli hostages released by Hamas?
FACTBOX-Who are the Israeli hostages released by Hamas?
FACTBOX-Who are the Israeli hostages released by Hamas?
QUICK LINKS