‘Fake’ Putin Spotted at Alaska Summit? Conspiracy Theories Flood Internet

A new conspiracy theory is spreading online, with claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin did not personally attend his summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska. Instead, conspiracy theorists argue, Putin sent one of his many alleged body doubles.

Supporters of this idea point to Putin’s face and way of walking. They say the man who arrived in Alaska had rounder cheeks, smiled more often, and appeared far more cheerful than the usually stern Russian leader. “That is Putin’s body double number five,” one user wrote on social media. “His cheeks are fuller, and he does not walk with the stiff right arm that Putin always shows. That arm movement is a classic KGB style.”

Several Neitzens Claim Russian President Sent Body Double

Several others echoed similar thoughts, claiming that Putin has multiple doubles who make public appearances on his behalf. One user even joked that Russia had sent “Jovial Putin,” a more cheerful lookalike who usually handles smaller events. Another argued that anyone who couldn’t see the difference was “a fool.”

Posts also focused on details such as Putin’s smile. “The cheeks are too puffy, and he looks like he’s trying not to laugh,” one wrote. “He’s way too animated. The real Putin barely shows emotion.”

The idea of Putin using doubles is not new. In fact, there is a whole Wikipedia page titled Alleged doubles of Vladimir Putin. Believers in this theory claim that some doubles may have even undergone cosmetic surgery to resemble the 72-year-old leader.

Alleged Differences Noted Between Putin and His Alaska Appearance

Still, conspiracy theorists argue there are always small differences that give the doubles away, especially in how they walk. Putin is known for his unusual “gunslinger gait.” When he walks, his right arm stays stiff and close to his body, while his left arm swings normally.

Doctors say this is not due to illness. Instead, experts believe it comes from Putin’s KGB training, where agents were taught to keep their weapon hand close and ready to draw a gun. According to theorists, Putin’s doubles cannot copy this movement perfectly, making it their biggest giveaway.

Also Read: How Putin Used His Classic KGB Tactics To Flatter Trump During Alaska Meeting