FBI Director Kash Patel Drinks Beer, Bangs Table, Parties In Locker Room, Viral Video Sparks Fresh Controversy

Kash Patel is again facing criticism over his travel and use of official resources after videos surfaced showing him celebrating with gold medal-winning members of Team USA hockey at the Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina on Sunday.

The video widely shared online shows the FBI director chugging beer, banging on a table and partying with players in the locker room following their victory. At one point, forward Matthew Tkachuk draped his gold medal around Patel as the group sang “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue” by the late Toby Keith.

The celebrations occurred during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, where Patel had been travelling in an official capacity.

Kash Patel Responds to Criticism on Social Media

Addressing questions about his presence in the locker room, Patel defended himself in a post on X.

“For the very concerned media, yes, I love America and was extremely humbled when my friends, the newly minted Gold Medal winners on Team USA, invited me into the locker room to celebrate this historic moment with the boys- Greatest country on earth and greatest sport on earth,” he wrote.

Also Read: Where Was Donald Trump When a 21-Year-Old Armed Man Was Shot Dead at Mar-a-Lago? All Inside Details

Kash Patel also shared photos of himself smiling alongside players just hours after his agency denied reports that his trip included personal activities funded by government resources.

The optics have drawn attention at a time when the FBI director’s leadership is already under scrutiny, with critics questioning his qualifications and management of agency resources.

FBI Director Kash Patel filmed drinking beer and partying with members of the United States Men’s National Ice Hockey Team in their locker room after today’s gold medal win over Canada, closing out the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy. pic.twitter.com/C778cxXJ0B — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 23, 2026

Previous Allegations Against Kash Patel Over Travel

Kash Patel had earlier been accused of using federal government resources for what critics described as “extravagant” trips with his girlfriend. According to reports, the allegations led to him being mockingly referred to as the “Make-a-Wish Director” in private conversations.

During his trip to Italy, Patel posted updates highlighting meetings with various officials, including Italian ministers. One post announced a new security agreement aimed at strengthening international cybersecurity cooperation.

What FBI Said About Kash Patel’s Beer Video

Questions about whether Kash Patel planned to attend Olympic events for personal reasons prompted a sharp response from the bureau.

In a statement quoted by various American media channels, FBI Assistant Director for Public Affairs Ben Williamson rejected the claims.

“Your rag outlet wrote that he went to hang out at the Olympics on the taxpayer dime, even when provided information that your theory was false”. “When you’re ready to correct that let me know. Won’t hold my breath.”

Also Read: Who Was the Armed Intruder at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Resort? Man Shot Dead After Entering Restricted Security Zone as Secret Service Takes Swift Action