FBI Director Kash Patel Drinks Beer, Bangs Table, Parties In Locker Room, Viral Video Sparks Fresh Controversy

Kash Patel is facing fresh criticism after videos showed him celebrating with Team USA hockey players at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. The footage captured the FBI director partying in the locker room after the team’s gold-medal win. Patel defended his presence, saying he was invited by the athletes and was proud to celebrate an “historic moment.”

Kash Patel faces backlash after viral Olympics locker room party video with Team USA hockey. Photos: X.

Last updated: February 23, 2026 12:00:21 IST

Kash Patel is again facing criticism over his travel and use of official resources after videos surfaced showing him celebrating with gold medal-winning members of Team USA hockey at the Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina on Sunday.

The video widely shared online shows the FBI director chugging beer, banging on a table and partying with players in the locker room following their victory. At one point, forward Matthew Tkachuk draped his gold medal around Patel as the group sang “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue” by the late Toby Keith.

The celebrations occurred during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, where Patel had been travelling in an official capacity.

Kash Patel Responds to Criticism on Social Media

Addressing questions about his presence in the locker room, Patel defended himself in a post on X.

“For the very concerned media,  yes, I love America and was extremely humbled when my friends, the newly minted Gold Medal winners on Team USA, invited me into the locker room to celebrate this historic moment with the boys- Greatest country on earth and greatest sport on earth,” he wrote.

Kash Patel also shared photos of himself smiling alongside players just hours after his agency denied reports that his trip included personal activities funded by government resources.

The optics have drawn attention at a time when the FBI director’s leadership is already under scrutiny, with critics questioning his qualifications and management of agency resources.

Previous Allegations Against Kash Patel Over Travel

Kash Patel had earlier been accused of using federal government resources for what critics described as “extravagant” trips with his girlfriend. According to reports, the allegations led to him being mockingly referred to as the “Make-a-Wish Director” in private conversations.

During his trip to Italy, Patel posted updates highlighting meetings with various officials, including Italian ministers. One post announced a new security agreement aimed at strengthening international cybersecurity cooperation.

What FBI Said About Kash Patel’s Beer Video

Questions about whether Kash Patel planned to attend Olympic events for personal reasons prompted a sharp response from the bureau.

In a statement quoted by various American media channels, FBI Assistant Director for Public Affairs Ben Williamson rejected the claims.

“Your rag outlet wrote that he went to hang out at the Olympics on the taxpayer dime,  even when provided information that your theory was false”. “When you’re ready to correct that let me know. Won’t hold my breath.”

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 10:16 AM IST
QUICK LINKS