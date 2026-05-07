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Home > World News > Who Is Florentina Holzinger? Austrian Artist Who Rang Giant Bell With Her Naked Body at Venice Biennale

Who Is Florentina Holzinger? Austrian Artist Who Rang Giant Bell With Her Naked Body at Venice Biennale

A provocative live performance at the 2026 edition of the Venice Biennale 2026 has sparked global debate after Austrian artist Florentina Holzinger used a nude performer as a human bell clapper in her installation Seaworld Venice.

Florentina Holzinger’s nude Venice Biennale act sparks debate with climate-themed Seaworld Venice artwork. Photos: X.
Florentina Holzinger’s nude Venice Biennale act sparks debate with climate-themed Seaworld Venice artwork. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-07 13:14 IST

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Who Is Florentina Holzinger? Austrian Artist Who Rang Giant Bell With Her Naked Body at Venice Biennale

At the 2026 edition of the Venice Biennale 2026, Austrian performance artist Florentina Holzinger captured international attention with a bold live artwork. Presented at the Austrian Pavilion, her installation Seaworld Venice envisions a future in which rising sea levels have partially submerged the historic city of Venice.  The performance opens with a nude female performer hanging upside down inside a massive bronze bell, suspended above the entrance to the pavilion. Using the momentum of her swinging body, she acts as the bell’s clapper.  Holzinger herself features in the work, hanging inverted with her head facing downward while her long hair sways. Each swing pushes the heavy bell and produces a powerful sound.

The Meaning Behind Florentina Holzinger’s Artwork

Videos circulating from the Giardini della Biennale show the scene through a low-angle handheld shot under overcast and rainy skies. The installation, conceived by Holzinger as an interactive artwork titled Seaworld Venice, uses Venice itself as a metaphor for ecological vulnerability and environmental decline.

The bronze bell used in the performance was reportedly recovered from the depths of a local river and bears the Latin inscription: “TEMPORA O MORES.” The phrase serves as both an appeal to the past and a lament over what is portrayed as the moral decline of modern times.
According to the artist’s interpretation, the bell symbolises the current global condition in which humanity faces rapid transformation driven by global warming, ecological fragility, and environmental misconduct.

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Venice, long associated with both cultural beauty and environmental challenges, becomes the central subject of reflection in the performance.

Who is Florentina Holzinger?

Born in Vienna in 1986, Florentina Holzinger is widely known for provocative and physically demanding artistic works that push the limits of the human body through dance, theatre, and endurance-based performance.

Her projects frequently combine nudity, athleticism, feminism, and social critique, challenging conventional ideas surrounding power, gender, and control.

Seaworld Venice continues that approach and has already emerged as one of the most talked-about works at this year’s Biennale.

For the Biennale project, Holzinger collaborated with curator Nora-Swantje Almes along with a large team of performers, engineers, and technicians.
Also Read: Viral video: Naked Performer Replaces Church Bell Clapper At Venice Biennale, Bold Nude Performance Breaks Internet | Watch

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Who Is Florentina Holzinger? Austrian Artist Who Rang Giant Bell With Her Naked Body at Venice Biennale

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Who Is Florentina Holzinger? Austrian Artist Who Rang Giant Bell With Her Naked Body at Venice Biennale
Who Is Florentina Holzinger? Austrian Artist Who Rang Giant Bell With Her Naked Body at Venice Biennale
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