Former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo Sentenced to 11.5 Years in Prison for Rebellion

Former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo has been sentenced to 11.5 years in prison for seeking rebellion and conspiracy over his failed attempt in late 2022 to dissolve Congress and seize expanded powers.

Castillo’s sentencing comes a day after another former president, Martin Vizcarra, was handed 14 years in prison, after he was found guilty of taking bribes years before he took office.

What Finally Brought Down Pedro Castillo?

Castillo, who had been in detention as the case played out, was removed from office in December 2022 after he attempted to dissolve Congress. The move triggered violent protests against the government that replaced him and left dozens of people dead, mainly in poorer regions where he enjoyed greater support.

During his final defense statement at the trial last week, the former president rejected the rebellion charges against him and said that when he attempted to dissolve Congress — a move which was not backed by the country’s security forces — he merely read out “a document without consequence”.

Castillo, a left-leaning yet socially conservative politician hailing from Peru’s rural northern regions, faced a potential sentence of up to 34 years in prison.

Why Peru Has Seen Five Former Presidents Jailed and Political Turmoil Since 2018

The names of Castillo and Vizcarra join a growing list of former leaders jailed in the South American country, which has placed five former presidents behind bars. Peru has had six presidents since 2018 due to a series of impeachments and resignations, often driven by corruption scandals. Following Castillo’s removal, his then-Vice President Dina Boluarte assumed power. She was ousted in early October after Congress declared her “morally unfit” to govern. Boluarte was replaced by Jose Jeri, who is due to complete the presidential term through July 2026. Peru’s presidential elections are scheduled for April next year.