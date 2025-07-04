French Air Traffic Strike Grounds Over 1,100 Flights, Disrupts Europe’s Holiday Rush

A French national strike by air traffic controllers started their 2nd day on Friday, causing chaos across Europe’s busy summer skies and upsetting travel plans for hundreds of thousands. While schools were closing for the summer vacation, travelers at major airports such as Paris Charles de Gaulle and Orly were confronted with queues, disarray, and departure boards with red cancellations.

Over 1,100 flights set to arrive in, depart from, or pass through France were cancelled by this, the country’s civil aviation authority DGAC stated.

The two air traffic control unions, UNSA-ICNA, the sector’s second-largest, conducted the strike. They showcased “chronic understaffing,” ancient systems, and “toxic management” as causes for the protest. They also contested the imposition of a clocking-in system in recent weeks, and said it damages working conditions and security.

France’s summer vacation season begins

For some others, the time couldn’t be less convenient. France’s summer vacation season officially began on Friday, normally one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

A 42-year-old woman, Sabrina Taristas at Paris Orly Airport, started in disbelief as her flight to Toulouse was called off. She told to Reuters that “We can’t disobey the strike, but it is true that it’s a bit of a nuisance for us travelers,”

Air France’s long-haul flights were minimally impacted by this, however, short-haul and medium-haul flights took the biggest hit. Low-cost airlines, and most notably Ryanair, which was forced to cancel more than 400 flights, had a nightmare time rebooking passengers as cancellations mounted.

Effects beyond France borders

The after effects of the strike went far beyond French borders. Due to this, European airspace witnessed almost 1,500 flight cancellations on Thursday and Friday, affecting over 300,000 travelers, according to Airlines for Europe (A4E). The association also reported close to half a million minutes of flight delay across 33,000 commercial flights on Thursday alone.

The French government attacked the strike. “To opt for the day when everybody takes his holiday to strike at air traffic control is holding the French hostage,” said Prime Minister Francois Bayrou. Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot joined in the criticism, declaring the protest as”unacceptable.

The hospitality and hotel sector was also hit by the protests, with a booking cancellation wave reported by the UMIH hotel and restaurant union in cities such as Nice and Paris. “There is a bit of panic among people arriving and departing,” explained UMIH’s Veronique Siegel. “Airlines are attempting to rebook their clients, it’s complicated to handle and it’s going to cost them a fortune.”

