Ghislaine Maxwell Moved to Texas Federal Prison Camp: Report

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former socialite convicted in connection with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking operation, has been moved from a Florida facility to a federal prison camp in Bryan, Texas, according to a report published by CNN on Friday. The Bureau of Prisons reportedly confirmed the move this week.

“We can confirm, Ghislaine Maxwell is in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) at the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan in Bryan, Texas,” BOP spokesperson Donald Murphy told CNN.

However, the reason for Maxwell’s prison transfer remains unclear. The Justice Department was yet to comment on the matter.

Legal Appeals and a Private DOJ Meeting

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence handed down in 2022 for aiding Epstein in grooming and sexually abusing underage girls. She is appealing her conviction, including petitioning the US Supreme Court.

Notably, just a week before Maxwell’s transfer, she reportedly met with privately with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche at the US attorney’s office in Tallahassee. While the details of the meeting haven’t been disclosed, her attorney said Maxwell “honestly answered every question that Mr. Blanche asked,” as reported by CNN.

Maxwell has also expressed willingness to testify before Congress, but with conditions that include full immunity and advance access to the questions.

A Safer Setting?

According to the report, FPC Bryan is a minimum-security facility that is considered the least restrictive in the federal system. It houses low-risk, non-violent offenders and has minimal fencing. Inmates are reported to have more freedom of movement at FPC Bryan compared to other institutions.

The prison is known for housing high-profile inmates, including former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes and ‘Real Housewives’ star Jen Shah, the report said.

Sam Mangel, a prison consultant (who does not represent Maxwell), told the American network that the Tallahassee facility where she was previously held includes gang members and violent offenders, which in turn posed potential safety concerns against the backdrop of Maxwell reportedly agreeing to cooperate with federal investigators.

‘Given her situation, it’s the best for her,” Mangel said, per CNN.

Epstein Case Still Sparks Public Scrutiny

Maxwell’s move comes amid renewed calls for the grand jury files in the Epstein case to be made public. Many claim that powerful individuals allegedly tied to child sex abuse scandal are being protected, a suspicion that was reignited after the Department of Justice (DOJ) refused to release additional evidence from the Epstein probe.