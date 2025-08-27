LIVE TV
Greece Golden Visa: How Indians Can Live, Work, And Invest In Europe's Dream Destination

Greece Golden Visa: How Indians Can Live, Work, And Invest In Europe’s Dream Destination

Greece has opened its doors wider for global investors through the Golden Visa program, first launched in 2013. The scheme offers non-EU citizens, including Indians, the right to live, work, and study in Greece through qualifying investments. With options ranging from real estate to government bonds, the program also allows visa-free Schengen travel and potential citizenship.

Explore Greece’s Golden Visa program -investment options, benefits, and how Indians can secure long-term European residency. Photo/X-@buildsandbuys
Explore Greece’s Golden Visa program -investment options, benefits, and how Indians can secure long-term European residency. Photo/X-@buildsandbuys

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 27, 2025 18:20:02 IST

Have you ever wanted to visit Greece and settle in what is a dream destination for millions? If yes, then it’s about time that you can now think of spending more than a holiday in a European country.  The country offers a Golden Visa programme, which was first introduced in 2013 for non-EU citizens, including Indians. Under this programme, you can live, work, and study in Greece for the long term and make certain investments.  

What Is the Golden Visa Offered by Greece?  

The ‘Greece Golden Visa’ is a residence cum investment programme that offers a five-year renewable residence permit to non-EU citizens and their families. It offers several benefits, including:

The visa holder gets the right to live, work, study, and conduct business in Greece  
You can avail visa-free travel within the Schengen Zone for up to 90 days in any 180 days  
It is a family inclusion programme that covers spouses and dependent children under 21  
The visa holder will have access to the public healthcare and education systems of the country
And icing on the cake, there is an option to apply for Greek citizenship after seven years of residence  

What makes this programme unique is that there is no requirement to reside in Greece to maintain the Golden Visa status. This feature makes it attractive for Indians who have always faced the dilemma of giving up their primary citizenship while taking  European residency.  

The Investment Options in Greece Golden Visa 

Another benefit that this Golden Visa offers is that it gives investors a base in Europe with the cultural and geographical advantages of the Mediterranean. The visa holders can own property. There are opportunities for rental income, and even a retirement lifestyle supported by lower living costs, quality healthcare, and mild weather.  

Investment Options & Eligibility

To qualify, applicants must make one of several eligible investments. Options include real estate and financial instruments- 

Real Estate Investments  

€500,000 (₹5.11 crore approx.) in specialised high-demand real estate, such as Athens or Santorini  
€250,000 (₹2.55 crore approx.) in residential or commercial property  
€400,000 (₹4.09 crore approx.) in real estate in other regions of Greece  

Other Investment Options  

Capital contribution of at least €500,000 to a Greek company or a fixed-term deposit in a Greek bank  
Purchase of at least €500,000 in Greek government bonds or €800,000 in shares or corporate bonds traded on Greek markets  
Investment of €350,000 (₹3.58 crore approx.) in a mutual fund that invests exclusively in Greece  
A proposed new option allows a minimum investment of €250,000 in Greek startups  

What is The Application Process Greece Golden Visa?

Here are the steps that you need to follow to secure a Golden Visa:  

1. Select a qualifying investment and complete the transaction  
2. Prepare all necessary documents  
3. Submit the application to the Aliens and Immigration Department (often via a lawyer)  
4. Pay the application fee, which varies for –  
    €2,000 (₹2.04 lakh approx.) for the main applicant  
    €150 (₹15,344 approx.) per family member  
   €16 (₹1,636 approx.) for each residence permit card  
5. Travel to Greece to provide biometric data  
6. Await approval, which typically takes 6–12 months  
7. Receive the residence permit once approved  

