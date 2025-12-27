Green Card Holders ALERT- What Do the New US Immigration Changes Mean for You? Here’s Everything You Should Know Before You Travel

More Checks, More Scans: What the New US Border Rules Mean for Travelers and Green Card Holders

The United States has just made a major change to its travel and immigration policy, and non-citizens, including Green Card holders, are already experiencing the consequences. From December 26, 2025, crossing US borders will come with stricter checks and a larger biometric footprint. You can already guess there will be many more photographs, fingerprints, and thorough inspections every time you travel. For some green-card holders, particularly those from countries under watch, the process will not be as simple as just taking a trip but may feel more like an interview. The message is loud and clear: borders are becoming smarter, tighter, and more alert.

So, if you are travelling, keep your documents close, because the welcome mat now comes with a scanner.