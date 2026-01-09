Unusual Plan To Acquire Greenland: Donald Trump’s Son Barron Trump To Marry Danish Princess? Here’s What The Viral MAGA Theory Claims

LIVE TV
MAGA supporters have proposed an unusual plan for President Trump to acquire Greenland. The idea? Marry his youngest son Barron Trump to Denmark’s Princess Isabella. Social media influencers have amplified the viral suggestion.

MAGA supporters suggest Barron Trump marry Princess Isabella of Denmark as Greenland’s “dowry,” sparking global debate. Photos: X.
MAGA supporters suggest Barron Trump marry Princess Isabella of Denmark as Greenland’s “dowry,” sparking global debate. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: January 9, 2026 13:57:36 IST

MAGA, the supporters of President Donald Trump, are circulating an unusual plan to acquire Greenland, arranging a marriage between Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, and Denmark’s Princess Isabella. The proposal has gained traction on social media with the idea being floated by some MAGA influencers.

Princess Isabella To Marry Barron Trump as Dowry For Greenland?

The idea emerged in a viral post on X, where user Miss White wrote, “The simple diplomatic solution is Barron Trump marries Princess Isabella of Denmark and Greenland is given to America as dowry payment.” The post has garnered millions of views.

MAGA influencer Pete St. Onge of the Heritage Foundation, author of Project 2025, chimed in, referring to the historic “Habsburg solution” – a nod to the European dynasty that expanded its influence through strategic marriages. Another account, “MAGA Spirits,” called it “the easiest diplomatic deal ever” to its 200,000 followers.

Also Read: Is Trump About To Attack Mexico? US President Vows Strikes On Drug Cartels, ‘Going To Start Now Hitting Land’

Who Is Princess Isabella?

Princess Isabella, 18, is the second child of King Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark. She is currently completing her final year at Øregård Gymnasium in Copenhagen, a public state school, and is expected to graduate this summer. Isabella is second in line to the Danish throne, after her older brother, Christian, Crown Prince of Denmark.

While her future plans are unknown, Denmark has historically resisted any notion of negotiating its royal family for political or territorial gain. The Nordic country has also consistently rejected Trump’s repeated assertions that “We do need Greenland, absolutely,” first reported by The Atlantic.

US To Invade Greenland?

The Trump administration has doubled down on the strategic importance of Greenland. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller emphasized the US claim during a CNN appearance, stating, “For the United States to secure the Arctic region, to protect and defend NATO and NATO interests, obviously, Greenland should be part of the United States.”

Miller added, “Nobody‘s going to fight the United States militarily over the future of Greenland,” dismissing concerns about potential conflict.

Also Read: Denmark and Greenland Urge White House Restraint Amid Trump’s Greenland Takeover Talks

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 1:57 PM IST
