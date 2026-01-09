LIVE TV
Home > World > Denmark and Greenland Urge White House Restraint Amid Trump’s Greenland Takeover Talks

Denmark and Greenland Urge White House Restraint Amid Trump’s Greenland Takeover Talks

Denmark and Greenland urge the White House to show restraint after President Donald Trump revived takeover rhetoric on Greenland, prompting diplomatic pushback and renewed debate over sovereignty, security, and Arctic geopolitics.

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 9, 2026 04:02:55 IST

Denmark and Greenland Urge White House Restraint Amid Trump’s Greenland Takeover Talks

The envoys from Denmark and Greenland had a meeting with the officials from the US National Security Council at the White House on January 8, 2026. They urged to refrain from escalating the situation created by President Donald Trump’s rereading of the “takeover” of the Arctic island. The Danish Ambassador Jesper Møller Sørensen and the Greenland representative Jacob Isbosethsen also had a conversation with lawmakers this week.​

Trump’s Ownership Demand

In an interview with The New York Times, Trump demanded nothing less than complete ownership of Greenland, beyond the 1951 agreement that allowed the US military to have a base in the area with the consent of Denmark and Greenland. “With ownership come things… You cannot get them just by signing a paper,” he said, referring to the security of the Arctic in the context of Russia-China threats. Vice President JD Vance lambasted Denmark for not being able to protect itself and warned Europe to either act or suffer US intervention.​

Diplomatic Pushback Intensifies

The meetings were held after Trump had once again repeated over the weekend his claim that the US needs Greenland for missile defense and national security. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has planned discussions with the Danish government next week. Denmark’s Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen expressed approval for the talk and pointed to a 1951 defense treaty, which permits a larger US troop presence from the current 200 at Pituffik base.​

 

Greenland’s Self-Determination Stance

Aaja Chemnitz, a Greenlandic MP, reaffirmed “Nothing about Greenland, without Greenland,” and rejected conversations that show a lack of respect. The island, which has a population of 56,00,0, mostly Inuit, is located beyond the Arctic Circle and is looking for freedom while being a collaborator in security matters. She dismissed Trump’s accusations of Russian-Chinese ships by stating that US base access agreements are in place.​

 

Global Allies Rally Support

France’s Macron condemned “law of the strongest” invasion fears, and leaders from Germany, the UK, and others expressed support for PM Mette Frederiksen. Denmark had already called in the US ambassador; Rubio prefers purchase over force.

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 4:02 AM IST
Tags: Arctic securitydenmarkdonald trumpGreenlandGreenland takeover talksinternational diplomacyJacob Isbosethsenjd vancemarco rubioPituffik baseself-determinationsovereigntyUS National Security Councilwhite house

