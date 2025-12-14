Gujarat Couple And Child Kidnapped In Libya En route To Portugal; Abductors Demand Rs 2 Crore Ransom Amid Terror

Gujarat’s Mehsana district has witnessed a horrifying incident where a local family, trying to migrate to Portugal, got abducted in Libya during a kidnapping. The said family was Kismatsinh Chavda, Heenaben his wife, and Devanshi their three-year-old daughter.

They got captured in Libya while going to meet Kismatsinh’s brother who lives in Portugal. The criminals have since made a heartbreaking demand for their release: a huge ransom of ₹2 crores. This case brings to light the very risky nature of using such illegal routes to get to Europe through countries like Libya where human trafficking networks operate.

The Ransom Demand and Family Link

The Chavda family, who are very anxious for the return of their dearest ones, are getting yet another demand of ₹2 crore. Mehsana Superintendent of Police, Himanshu Solanki, reported that the family was going to Portugal, mainly because Kismatsinh’s brother lives there.

This family connection could have been the major reason for them to choose this very risky route. With their little girl, three-year-old Devanshi, being part of the unbearable suffering caused by such risky trips, the demand for such a huge amount of money is even more heart-rending for the relatives in Gujarat.

Libya Transit and Immigration Risks

The location of the kidnapping, Libya, is an essential and very unstable place where migrants moving to Europe through the Mediterranean pass. Being so close to Europe has made it a primary place for smuggling. Police confirmation of the family’s use of this route suggests the family might have been using the services of agents that help illegal migration.

The great dangers of infiltrating a country that is politically unstable with strong criminal networks are that the migrants are often taken hostage, blackmailed, or like in the case of the Chavda family, kidnapped for large amounts of ransom. This unfortunate event is a clear indication of the increased dangers that individuals and families wanting to evade legal immigration channels have to face.

