LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
john cena Brown University Providence shooting US immigration rules delhi air pollution Brown University donald trump American forces Cricket john cena Brown University Providence shooting US immigration rules delhi air pollution Brown University donald trump American forces Cricket john cena Brown University Providence shooting US immigration rules delhi air pollution Brown University donald trump American forces Cricket john cena Brown University Providence shooting US immigration rules delhi air pollution Brown University donald trump American forces Cricket
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
john cena Brown University Providence shooting US immigration rules delhi air pollution Brown University donald trump American forces Cricket john cena Brown University Providence shooting US immigration rules delhi air pollution Brown University donald trump American forces Cricket john cena Brown University Providence shooting US immigration rules delhi air pollution Brown University donald trump American forces Cricket john cena Brown University Providence shooting US immigration rules delhi air pollution Brown University donald trump American forces Cricket
LIVE TV
Home > World > Gujarat Couple And Child Kidnapped In Libya En route To Portugal; Abductors Demand Rs 2 Crore Ransom Amid Terror

Gujarat Couple And Child Kidnapped In Libya En route To Portugal; Abductors Demand Rs 2 Crore Ransom Amid Terror

A Mehsana family from Gujarat Kismatsinh Chavda, his wife Heenaben, and their three-year-old daughter Devanshi was kidnapped in Libya while migrating to Portugal. Kidnappers have demanded a ₹2 crore ransom, exposing the grave risks of illegal migration routes.

Gujarat Family Kidnapped in Libya While Heading to Portugal, ₹2 Crore Ransom Shocks Mehsana (Pc: Freepik Representative)
Gujarat Family Kidnapped in Libya While Heading to Portugal, ₹2 Crore Ransom Shocks Mehsana (Pc: Freepik Representative)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 14, 2025 08:58:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gujarat Couple And Child Kidnapped In Libya En route To Portugal; Abductors Demand Rs 2 Crore Ransom Amid Terror

Gujarat’s Mehsana district has witnessed a horrifying incident where a local family, trying to migrate to Portugal, got abducted in Libya during a kidnapping. The said family was Kismatsinh Chavda, Heenaben his wife, and Devanshi their three-year-old daughter.

They got captured in Libya while going to meet Kismatsinh’s brother who lives in Portugal. The criminals have since made a heartbreaking demand for their release: a huge ransom of ₹2 crores. This case brings to light the very risky nature of using such illegal routes to get to Europe through countries like Libya where human trafficking networks operate.

The Ransom Demand and Family Link

The Chavda family, who are very anxious for the return of their dearest ones, are getting yet another demand of ₹2 crore. Mehsana Superintendent of Police, Himanshu Solanki, reported that the family was going to Portugal, mainly because Kismatsinh’s brother lives there.

This family connection could have been the major reason for them to choose this very risky route. With their little girl, three-year-old Devanshi, being part of the unbearable suffering caused by such risky trips, the demand for such a huge amount of money is even more heart-rending for the relatives in Gujarat.

Libya Transit and Immigration Risks

The location of the kidnapping, Libya, is an essential and very unstable place where migrants moving to Europe through the Mediterranean pass. Being so close to Europe has made it a primary place for smuggling. Police confirmation of the family’s use of this route suggests the family might have been using the services of agents that help illegal migration.

The great dangers of infiltrating a country that is politically unstable with strong criminal networks are that the migrants are often taken hostage, blackmailed, or like in the case of the Chavda family, kidnapped for large amounts of ransom. This unfortunate event is a clear indication of the increased dangers that individuals and families wanting to evade legal immigration channels have to face.

Also Read: Massive Blaze Erupts At Bass Bay Brewhouse In Muskego, Wisconsin; Firefighters Scramble To Contain Fierce Flames

First published on: Dec 14, 2025 8:58 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Gujarat familyhome-hero-pos-11Libya kidnappingPortugal immigration

RELATED News

Trump Corrects Himself After Claiming Suspect Was Caught In Brown University Shooting, Netizens Say ‘He’s Ill-Informed’

Why Old Photos Are No Longer Accepted In US Immigration Applications

Brown University Mass Shooting: 2 Killed, 8 Critically Injured Reported Near College Campus With Gunman Still At Large

‘This Is An ISIS Attack’: Donald Trump Vows Strong Response After 3 Americans Killed In Syria

2 US Army Soldiers, 1 Civilian Interpreter Killed In Suspected Islamic State Attack In Syria

LATEST NEWS

‘I Paid Rs 10,000 And Saw Only Leaders’: Angry Messi Fan Takes Kolkata Stadium Carpet Home As Ticket ‘Compensation’

Gujarat Couple And Child Kidnapped In Libya En route To Portugal; Abductors Demand Rs 2 Crore Ransom Amid Terror

Dhurandar Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh’s Action Epic Nears Rs 300 Crore, Set To Beat Padmaavat Soon Record

Thick Smog Chokes Delhi, Airport Visibility Hurtle As Air Quality Turns Severe, Flights Disrupted Across Capital Today Morning

‘Dhurandhar’ Actor Arjun Rampal Confirms Engagement To Partner Gabriella Demetriades After 6 Years Of Togetherness

98 Students Fall Ill After Lizard Found In School Meal In Odisha’s Koraput District

From Fame To Financial Crisis: Inside Comedian Sunil Pal’s Career Struggles

2 US Army Soldiers, 1 Civilian Interpreter Killed In Suspected Islamic State Attack In Syria

6 Bangladeshi Peacekeepers Killed And 8 Injured In Drone Attack On UN Base In Southern Sudan

Comedian Sunil Pal’s Drastic Weight Loss At Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Premiere In Mumbai Shocks Netizens, Sparks Health Concerns | Watch Video

Gujarat Couple And Child Kidnapped In Libya En route To Portugal; Abductors Demand Rs 2 Crore Ransom Amid Terror

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gujarat Couple And Child Kidnapped In Libya En route To Portugal; Abductors Demand Rs 2 Crore Ransom Amid Terror

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gujarat Couple And Child Kidnapped In Libya En route To Portugal; Abductors Demand Rs 2 Crore Ransom Amid Terror
Gujarat Couple And Child Kidnapped In Libya En route To Portugal; Abductors Demand Rs 2 Crore Ransom Amid Terror
Gujarat Couple And Child Kidnapped In Libya En route To Portugal; Abductors Demand Rs 2 Crore Ransom Amid Terror
Gujarat Couple And Child Kidnapped In Libya En route To Portugal; Abductors Demand Rs 2 Crore Ransom Amid Terror

QUICK LINKS