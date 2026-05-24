LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
China blast donald trump iPhone 18 Pro india-us one ui update Al Nahda Sharjah incident anand ahuja Islamabad water crisis coimbatore Bollywood music Dream11 Team 18K gold rates Gulf countries IPL 2026 China blast donald trump iPhone 18 Pro india-us one ui update Al Nahda Sharjah incident anand ahuja Islamabad water crisis coimbatore Bollywood music Dream11 Team 18K gold rates Gulf countries IPL 2026 China blast donald trump iPhone 18 Pro india-us one ui update Al Nahda Sharjah incident anand ahuja Islamabad water crisis coimbatore Bollywood music Dream11 Team 18K gold rates Gulf countries IPL 2026 China blast donald trump iPhone 18 Pro india-us one ui update Al Nahda Sharjah incident anand ahuja Islamabad water crisis coimbatore Bollywood music Dream11 Team 18K gold rates Gulf countries IPL 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
China blast donald trump iPhone 18 Pro india-us one ui update Al Nahda Sharjah incident anand ahuja Islamabad water crisis coimbatore Bollywood music Dream11 Team 18K gold rates Gulf countries IPL 2026 China blast donald trump iPhone 18 Pro india-us one ui update Al Nahda Sharjah incident anand ahuja Islamabad water crisis coimbatore Bollywood music Dream11 Team 18K gold rates Gulf countries IPL 2026 China blast donald trump iPhone 18 Pro india-us one ui update Al Nahda Sharjah incident anand ahuja Islamabad water crisis coimbatore Bollywood music Dream11 Team 18K gold rates Gulf countries IPL 2026 China blast donald trump iPhone 18 Pro india-us one ui update Al Nahda Sharjah incident anand ahuja Islamabad water crisis coimbatore Bollywood music Dream11 Team 18K gold rates Gulf countries IPL 2026
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Gunshots Reported Near White House Trigger Security Lockdown

Gunshots Reported Near White House Trigger Security Lockdown

Gunshots were reported near the White House in Washington, D.C., triggering a brief lockdown and a rapid response from the Secret Service, FBI, and local police as investigations continue.

Gunshots Reported Near White House Trigger Security Lockdown (Photo: X)
Gunshots Reported Near White House Trigger Security Lockdown (Photo: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Sun 2026-05-24 04:56 IST

Washington, D.C., was placed on high alert after reports of gunfire near the White House complex on Saturday. The incident unfolded quickly and led to a swift security response from federal law enforcement agencies. Journalists and staff inside the White House were immediately moved to secure areas as precautionary measures were activated.

Eyewitness accounts from reporters in the vicinity described hearing multiple gunshots, believed to be in the range of several dozen rounds. The sounds were reported near the 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW area, just outside the restricted perimeter of the White House grounds. The situation escalated within seconds, prompting officers to take immediate control of movement in and around the complex.

Security Response and Lockdown

The U.S. Secret Service confirmed it had received reports of gunfire and quickly initiated protective protocols. Security personnel secured entrances and restricted access to surrounding streets while armed officers moved into position. The White House briefing areas were placed under temporary lockdown as a precaution.

You Might Be Interested In

FBI teams and local Washington police were also deployed to support the response and begin assessing the situation on the ground. Authorities focused on securing the perimeter and verifying whether the gunfire posed any direct threat to protected personnel or the presidential residence.

Eyewitness Reports

Reporters present at the scene described being instructed to take cover as security agents rushed them into secure rooms inside the complex. Some said they heard repeated bursts of gunfire followed by rapid movement of law enforcement vehicles and officers securing nearby streets.

Despite the intensity of the response, there were no immediate confirmed reports of injuries or structural damage. Officials have not yet clarified whether the incident involved a targeted attack, a confrontation between individuals, or another cause.

Investigation Underway

Authorities continue to investigate the source and nature of the gunfire. The area surrounding the White House remains under heightened security while teams collect evidence and review surveillance footage.

Officials have stated that updates will be released once verified information becomes available. For now, the situation remains under active investigation, with federal agencies maintaining a strong security presence in the area.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gunshots Reported Near White House Trigger Security Lockdown

RELATED News

Trump Says Iran Peace Deal ‘Largely Negotiated,’ Strait Of Hormuz To Reopen After Major Middle East Talks

America First Visa Policy: How Marco Rubio’s New US Visa Plan Affects India

Texas Weather Forecast Today (May 23, 2026): Dallas, Houston, Austin, San Antonio & El Paso Temperature Update

18 Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strikes On Student Dorm in Luhansk

Who Was Welles Crowther? Trump Announces Presidential Medal Of Freedom For 9/11 ‘Man In The Red Bandana’

LATEST NEWS

Uttarakhand: Massive Forest Fire Affects Over 14 Hectares in Tehri Garhwal

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Ghost War OTT Release & Review: Where To Watch John Krasinski’s Action Spy Thriller Online

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 23 After LSG vs PBKS: Sai Sudharsan Maintains Lead, Prabhsimran Singh Moves To 10th Spot | Check Top 10 List

Arshdeep Singh Girlfriend: Fans Brutually Bash Samreen kaur After Punjab Kings Pacer Concedes 52 Runs Against Lucknow Super Giants | See Reactions | IPL 2026

Aishwarya Rai Brings Angel Vibes To Cannes Closing Ceremony In White Feather Suit

PBKS Qualification Scenarios: How Can Punjab Kings Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs After 7-Wicket Win Over LSG? Explained

IPL 2026: KKR And RR Playoff Chances Explained After Punjab Kings Win Against Lucknow Super Giants

IPL 2026 Purple Cap Standings On May 23 After LSG vs PBKS: Bhuvaneshwar Kumar Stands At Top, Gets Tough Competition From Kagiso Rabada | Check Top 10 List

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 23 After LSG vs PBKS—KKR, RCB, MI, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

Twisha Sharma Death Case: Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance, Hearing on Monday

Gunshots Reported Near White House Trigger Security Lockdown

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gunshots Reported Near White House Trigger Security Lockdown

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gunshots Reported Near White House Trigger Security Lockdown
Gunshots Reported Near White House Trigger Security Lockdown
Gunshots Reported Near White House Trigger Security Lockdown
Gunshots Reported Near White House Trigger Security Lockdown

QUICK LINKS