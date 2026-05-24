Gunshots Reported Near White House Trigger Security Lockdown

Washington, D.C., was placed on high alert after reports of gunfire near the White House complex on Saturday. The incident unfolded quickly and led to a swift security response from federal law enforcement agencies. Journalists and staff inside the White House were immediately moved to secure areas as precautionary measures were activated.

Eyewitness accounts from reporters in the vicinity described hearing multiple gunshots, believed to be in the range of several dozen rounds. The sounds were reported near the 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW area, just outside the restricted perimeter of the White House grounds. The situation escalated within seconds, prompting officers to take immediate control of movement in and around the complex.

Security Response and Lockdown

The U.S. Secret Service confirmed it had received reports of gunfire and quickly initiated protective protocols. Security personnel secured entrances and restricted access to surrounding streets while armed officers moved into position. The White House briefing areas were placed under temporary lockdown as a precaution.

FBI teams and local Washington police were also deployed to support the response and begin assessing the situation on the ground. Authorities focused on securing the perimeter and verifying whether the gunfire posed any direct threat to protected personnel or the presidential residence.

Reports confirm there was a security lockdown near the White House after multiple gunshots were heard in the vicinity. Early reports mentioned around 20–30 shots, and the United States Secret Service and FBI responded quickly. If you want a strong engagement reply: The fact… — FALALI_ (@ShafiqFalali) May 23, 2026

Eyewitness Reports

Reporters present at the scene described being instructed to take cover as security agents rushed them into secure rooms inside the complex. Some said they heard repeated bursts of gunfire followed by rapid movement of law enforcement vehicles and officers securing nearby streets.

Despite the intensity of the response, there were no immediate confirmed reports of injuries or structural damage. Officials have not yet clarified whether the incident involved a targeted attack, a confrontation between individuals, or another cause.

Investigation Underway

Authorities continue to investigate the source and nature of the gunfire. The area surrounding the White House remains under heightened security while teams collect evidence and review surveillance footage.

Officials have stated that updates will be released once verified information becomes available. For now, the situation remains under active investigation, with federal agencies maintaining a strong security presence in the area.