H-1B Visa Fee To Be $100,000 Dollar? Trump’s New Plan Sends Shockwaves Across U.S. And Global Tech Industry

What’s Being Proposed, Breaking News!

In a shocking move, the U.S. administration is reportedly planning to impose a $100,000 fee on companies that hire H‑1B visa holders. Yes, $100,000 per worker!

According to reports and white house press X post, this proposal is part of a broader crackdown aimed at limiting H‑1B usage, discouraging outsourcing, and pushing companies to hire more American workers.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter), stating:

“Trump to Add New $100,000 Fee for H-1B Visas in Latest Crackdown.” Trump to Add New $100,000 Fee for H-1B Visas in Latest Crackdownhttps://t.co/Xkxytm0NXY — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) September 19, 2025

This sudden announcement has left the tech and business world stunned. If this goes through, it could massively increase hiring costs and force major changes in how companies recruit talent globally.

Stay tuned, this could completely reshape the future of skilled immigration in the U.S.

Here Is The Present Costs Of Hiring H‑1B Workers (2025)

Here’s what U.S. employers typically pay under the current H‑1B visa fee structure:

Registration Fee: $10 (for lottery registration)

Base USCIS Filing Fee: $460

Anti-Fraud Fee: $500 (for initial petitions or when changing employers)

ACWIA (Training & Scholarship) Fee: $750 for employers with more than or equal to 25 full-time employees $1,500 for employers with less than or equal to 26 employees

‘50% Rule’ Employer Size Fee (for large H‑1B/L‑1 employers): $4,000 if company has 50+ employees and 50%+ are on H‑1B/L‑1 visas

Premium Processing (Optional): $2,805 for expedited 15-day processing



Total Costs

Without Premium Processing: Around $970 for small/non-large employers Up to $4,970 for large, H‑1B-heavy employers

With Premium Processing: Add $2,805 to the above totals



What Might Happen If The $100K H-1B Fee Comes To Pass

Skyrocketing Hiring Costs

When such a fee becomes effective, the expense of obtaining talented foreign employees will skyrocket, particularly bitter to technological service and consulting companies, which are highly dependent on international talent.

When such a fee becomes effective, the expense of obtaining talented foreign employees will skyrocket, particularly bitter to technological service and consulting companies, which are highly dependent on international talent. Startups May Back Off

Smaller firms and startups may consider before they employ H-1B workers. Whereas large companies can afford the price, smaller companies might reduce or eliminate H-1Bs.

Smaller firms and startups may consider before they employ H-1B workers. Whereas large companies can afford the price, smaller companies might reduce or eliminate H-1Bs. Shift in Hiring Strategy

The new charge may make companies either employ locals or offshore their business. It might trigger a significant re-evaluation of the process and location of company building of tech teams.

The new charge may make companies either employ locals or offshore their business. It might trigger a significant re-evaluation of the process and location of company building of tech teams. Possible Legal Battles

This would be an excessive cost that would attract litigation and resentment among industry bodies and perhaps lead to a shift in wage legislation or visa policy amendments in the courts.

This would be an excessive cost that would attract litigation and resentment among industry bodies and perhaps lead to a shift in wage legislation or visa policy amendments in the courts. Industry Pushback Likely

Technology and business executives can vehemently resist this action, terming it as anti-innovation. There will be lobbying, media pressure, and policy change requests in the event that this proposal gains momentum.

Also Read: Donald Trump Furious At Benjamin Netanyahu, Uses Vulgar Word, Says Israeli PM Is ‘F***ing Me’