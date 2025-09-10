How 9/11 changed US foreign policy and global counterterrorism

Washington [US], September 10 (ANI): The September 11, 2001, attacks changed US foreign policy, intelligence, and counterterrorism forever.

One of the key changes in US foreign policy is a shift to counterterrorism. The US prioritised counterterrorism, launching the Global War on Terrorism, with military interventions in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Three days after the gruesome attack, President George W. Bush visited the World Trade Centre site to speak to rescue workers. Later, at the Washington National Cathedral, he promised to “answer these attacks, and rid the world of evil.”

He declared a national state of emergency, giving him more power to use the military. A week later, a second emergency declaration allowed the government to target terrorist financing worldwide. These emergency powers, renewed every year, are still in effect today. They created the basis for wide-ranging domestic and international counterterrorism measures that followed.

On September 17, 2001, Bush allowed the CIA to detain anyone seen as a “continuing, serious threat” to the United States. This expanded the agency’s detention powers and led to the creation of secret global “black sites.” Abu Zubaidah, captured in Pakistan in March 2002, was the first detainee.

The next day, letters with anthrax were sent to newsrooms and congressional offices, killing five people. At first, Iraq was suspected, but the FBI later blamed American scientist Bruce Ivins, who died by suicide in 2008. These events increased public fear and sped up both domestic and international security actions.

Congress quickly authorised the president to use “all necessary and appropriate force” against those responsible for 9/11 or anyone who helped them. This Authorisation for Use of Military Force (AUMF) first focused on al-Qaeda and the Taliban in Afghanistan. Later, it expanded worldwide and became the legal basis for U.S. military actions in at least fourteen countries, including drone strikes under President Obama. The AUMF linked the immediate 9/11 response to a larger global strategy against terrorism.

On September 20, Bush declared a global “war on terror” in a speech to Congress. He announced the Office of Homeland Security to coordinate domestic security efforts. He also demanded that the Taliban hand over all al-Qaeda members, including Osama bin Laden, warning, “either you are with us or you are with the terrorists.”

Another aspect of the Bush Doctrine emphasised preemptive strikes against perceived threats, altering traditional notions of sovereignty and international relations.

Moreover, the US strengthened alliances and partnerships globally for intelligence sharing, joint operations, and capacity building.

Less than a month later, US and UK forces launched Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan with support from twenty-seven coalition countries. By December, the Taliban had fallen, though bin Laden was still at large. NATO took command of security operations in 2003, while US-led counterinsurgency continued for nearly twenty years.

At home, the Patriot Act became law on October 26, 2001. It improved coordination between intelligence and law enforcement, increased surveillance, and tightened rules on terrorist financing. Critics said it was rushed and too broad, and later reports showed the NSA collected millions of Americans’ phone records.

In November 2001, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) was created. It standardised airport security with passenger screenings, full-body scanners, and rules on liquids and electronics–measures that still affect air travel today.

In 2003, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) was established, combining more than 20 federal agencies to prevent intelligence failures similar to those that occurred before 9/11.

The 9/11 attacks catalysed profound changes in US foreign policy and counterterrorism approaches, Afghanistan and Iraq wars, and prolonged conflicts with significant humanitarian and geopolitical consequences.

It also impacted US relations with countries like Iran, with missed diplomatic opportunities.

In February 2003, Secretary of State Colin Powell presented Iraq’s alleged WMD programs and terrorist links at the UN. Investigations after the invasion found no active programs or al-Qaeda connections. On March 20, 2003, US and UK forces launched Operation Iraqi Freedom, toppling Saddam Hussein. The war, occupation, and insurgency lasted nearly ten years. U.S. troop levels peaked at over 160,000 in 2008. The conflict killed about 5,000 U.S. soldiers and 500,000 Iraqis, costing around $2 trillion. UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan said the invasion violated international law, showing the long-term costs of post-9/11 decisions.

The 9/11 Commission released its final report on July 22, 2004. It cited intelligence failures, poor communication between agencies, and gaps in aviation and immigration security. The report led to the National Counterterrorism Center to coordinate the CIA, NSA, and other intelligence agencies. It also confirmed no Iraqi involvement in 9/11 and ruled out Saudi government complicity, conclusions that continue to be debated.

Bush welcomed Afghan leader Hamid Karzai at the State of the Union and said, “our war against terror is only beginning,” calling Iran, North Korea, and Iraq an “axis of evil.” These statements set the direction for U.S. foreign policy in the following years.

Bush linked Iraq to terrorism in September 2002, accusing Saddam Hussein of breaking UN resolutions, sheltering terrorists, and developing weapons of mass destruction (WMDs). Congress approved a second AUMF in October, giving the president more authority. UN inspectors returned in November but found only old chemical weapons and no active WMD program.

The counterterrorism strategies changed with drone warfare, increased use of drones for targeted strikes against high-value targets, raising ethical and efficacy questions.

The intelligence was overhauled, with reforms aimed at improving interagency communication and threat analysis, including the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).

There were also efforts to disrupt terrorist financing networks by initiating financial regulation.

Meanwhile, America witnessed a rise in domestic extremism, including white supremacist threats, posing new challenges; Terrorists leveraging technology; and counterterrorism efforts incorporating advanced analytics and cybersecurity.

In response to these challenges, the US focus has evolved, with great-power competition and domestic issues gaining prominence.

However, questions emerged over the outcomes of counterterrorism strategies versus their financial and human costs, as well as concerns over surveillance and security measures impacting individual rights.

At a cost of half a billion dollars per year, historically, Guantanamo is the most expensive detention camp on earth. It is the iconic example of the post-9/11 abandonment of the rule of law and continues to fuel and justify bigotry, stereotyping and stigma.

On January 11, 2002, the United States opened the detention facility at the U.S. naval base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Nearly eight hundred Muslim men and boys have been held there over the years, all but a handful without charge or trial.

Nineteen al-Qaeda members hijacked four planes. Two planes crashed into New York City’s World Trade Center towers, one hit the Pentagon near Washington, DC, and the fourth crashed in Pennsylvania after passengers tried to regain control. The attacks killed 2,977 people and were the result of almost ten years of planning by Osama bin Laden, driven by radical Islamist beliefs. (ANI)

