LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Congress leader bcci women Anil Ambani Budapest summit bihar election Epstein files Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Congress leader bcci women Anil Ambani Budapest summit bihar election Epstein files Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Congress leader bcci women Anil Ambani Budapest summit bihar election Epstein files Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Congress leader bcci women Anil Ambani Budapest summit bihar election Epstein files
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Congress leader bcci women Anil Ambani Budapest summit bihar election Epstein files Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Congress leader bcci women Anil Ambani Budapest summit bihar election Epstein files Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Congress leader bcci women Anil Ambani Budapest summit bihar election Epstein files Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Congress leader bcci women Anil Ambani Budapest summit bihar election Epstein files
LIVE TV
Home > World > Hurricane Melissa Wrecks Caribbean, Sparks Global Relief Effort

Hurricane Melissa Wrecks Caribbean, Sparks Global Relief Effort

The rescue operations are in full swing across the Caribbean following Hurricane Melissa, one of the strongest Atlantic storms in over 150 years. The hurricane tore through Jamaica, Cuba, and the Bahamas, leaving catastrophic damage, widespread flooding, and mass evacuations in its wake.

Hurricane Melissa Wrecks Caribbean, Sparks Global Relief Effort (Pic Credit: X)
Hurricane Melissa Wrecks Caribbean, Sparks Global Relief Effort (Pic Credit: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: October 31, 2025 15:32:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Hurricane Melissa Wrecks Caribbean, Sparks Global Relief Effort

The rescue operations are in full swing across the Caribbean following Hurricane Melissa, one of the strongest Atlantic storms in over 150 years. The hurricane tore through Jamaica, Cuba, and the Bahamas, leaving catastrophic damage, widespread flooding, and mass evacuations in its wake.

Jamaica Grapples With Historic Destruction

Melissa made landfall in Jamaica as a Category 5 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph (295 kph). The storm caused severe flooding, damaged thousands of homes, and left 72% of the island without power.

Local officials reported that Black River experienced over 15 feet of storm surge, devastating infrastructure. Residents were seen scrambling for food, water, and news of loved ones. The Jamaican Defence Forces deployed helicopters for relief operations, and more than 13,000 people remained in shelters.

“The country’s infrastructure has taken a battering, leaving it severely compromised,” said Desmond McKenzie, Minister for Local Government and Community Development.

Cuba Faces Flooding And Evacuations

Hurricane Melissa struck Cuba as a Category 3 storm, bringing mudslides, flooding, and major infrastructure damage. President Miguel Diaz-Canel confirmed extensive damage, particularly in eastern provinces, where hundreds of rural communities were cut off.

Over 735,000 people were evacuated ahead of the storm. Cuba’s Foreign Ministry is coordinating with the US State Department regarding potential aid. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington is ready to provide immediate humanitarian assistance, including exemptions for private donations of food, medicine, and disaster relief goods.

International Aid Ramps Up

The United Kingdom pledged £2.5 million ($3.3 million) in emergency funding and is arranging charter flights to evacuate British nationals from Jamaica. China and Venezuela have also dispatched aid to Cuba, with the UN coordinating relief deliveries.

A video shared by China’s ambassador to Cuba showed hundreds of family aid kits being prepared for shipment. The Regional Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART), activated on October 29, is now deployed across the Caribbean to support recovery efforts.

As the storm debilitated into a Category 1 hurricane while brushing Bermuda overnight Thursday, authorities warned that the full scale of destruction across Jamaica, Cuba and the Bahamas is still being assessed.

ALSO READ: Halloween 2025: These 5 Viral Google Gemini AI Prompts Turning Into Scary Masterpieces

First published on: Oct 31, 2025 3:32 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Atlantic stormCaribbean SeahurricaneHurricane Melissa

RELATED News

At APEC, China’s Xi Promises To Safeguard Free Trade As Trump Leaves After Fragile Trade Deal

Halloween 2025: These 5 Viral Google Gemini AI Prompts Turning Into Scary Masterpieces

World Bank Questions Pakistan’s Poverty Reduction Claims, Warns of Deep Rural Inequality and Slow Economic Recovery

Trump-Putin Summit Cancelled After Tense Call Over Russia’s Demands Amid War With Ukraine

Watch | From Diplomacy To Trick-Or-Treat: Trump And Melania Celebrate Halloween At the White House After Asia Tour

LATEST NEWS

Vijya Fintech’s MIDASX Raises INR 12 Crore and Acquires AI Startup to Power India’s First Open-Architecture B2B2C Multi-Asset Marketplace

Narayana Health Expands its Global Footprint with Acquisition of UK-based Practice Plus Group Hospitals, Strengthening its Vision for World-class Healthcare Delivery

IND-W VS SA-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Check Venue, Time, Stadium Name And Other Details

Hurricane Melissa Wrecks Caribbean, Sparks Global Relief Effort

J&K Govt Grants Land Ownership Rights To Displaced Families From PoJK

Tata Motors Demerger Shifts Gears: New Names, New Roads As Process Races Toward The Finish Line

Shocking Video From MP: Man Roams Market With Saline Drip, Exposes Rural Healthcare Crisis | WATCH

WBCHSE WB HS Semester 3 Result 2025-26 OUT: Direct Link to Check Scorecard, Latest Official Updates

Cheaper Biologic Alternatives on the Way: FDA Unveils New Biosimilar Reforms

Halloween 2025: 50+ Heartfelt Messages, Quotes, and Captions to Share With Your Family and Friends

Hurricane Melissa Wrecks Caribbean, Sparks Global Relief Effort

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hurricane Melissa Wrecks Caribbean, Sparks Global Relief Effort

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hurricane Melissa Wrecks Caribbean, Sparks Global Relief Effort
Hurricane Melissa Wrecks Caribbean, Sparks Global Relief Effort
Hurricane Melissa Wrecks Caribbean, Sparks Global Relief Effort
Hurricane Melissa Wrecks Caribbean, Sparks Global Relief Effort

QUICK LINKS