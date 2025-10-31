Hurricane Melissa Wrecks Caribbean, Sparks Global Relief Effort

The rescue operations are in full swing across the Caribbean following Hurricane Melissa, one of the strongest Atlantic storms in over 150 years. The hurricane tore through Jamaica, Cuba, and the Bahamas, leaving catastrophic damage, widespread flooding, and mass evacuations in its wake.

Jamaica Grapples With Historic Destruction

Melissa made landfall in Jamaica as a Category 5 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph (295 kph). The storm caused severe flooding, damaged thousands of homes, and left 72% of the island without power.

Local officials reported that Black River experienced over 15 feet of storm surge, devastating infrastructure. Residents were seen scrambling for food, water, and news of loved ones. The Jamaican Defence Forces deployed helicopters for relief operations, and more than 13,000 people remained in shelters.

“The country’s infrastructure has taken a battering, leaving it severely compromised,” said Desmond McKenzie, Minister for Local Government and Community Development.

Cuba Faces Flooding And Evacuations

Hurricane Melissa struck Cuba as a Category 3 storm, bringing mudslides, flooding, and major infrastructure damage. President Miguel Diaz-Canel confirmed extensive damage, particularly in eastern provinces, where hundreds of rural communities were cut off.

Over 735,000 people were evacuated ahead of the storm. Cuba’s Foreign Ministry is coordinating with the US State Department regarding potential aid. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington is ready to provide immediate humanitarian assistance, including exemptions for private donations of food, medicine, and disaster relief goods.

International Aid Ramps Up

The United Kingdom pledged £2.5 million ($3.3 million) in emergency funding and is arranging charter flights to evacuate British nationals from Jamaica. China and Venezuela have also dispatched aid to Cuba, with the UN coordinating relief deliveries.

A video shared by China’s ambassador to Cuba showed hundreds of family aid kits being prepared for shipment. The Regional Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART), activated on October 29, is now deployed across the Caribbean to support recovery efforts.

As the storm debilitated into a Category 1 hurricane while brushing Bermuda overnight Thursday, authorities warned that the full scale of destruction across Jamaica, Cuba and the Bahamas is still being assessed.

