IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi Warns Of Radiological Accident Risk After Strikes Near Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, has once again voiced serious concern over reported military strikes taking place close to Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. The latest incident, said to have occurred on Tuesday evening, has intensified global attention on the safety of nuclear infrastructure in conflict zones.

Growing military tensions in the region have brought renewed focus to the safety of critical nuclear facilities. Reports of strikes occurring dangerously close to Iran’s key nuclear site have triggered global concern, with experts warning about the severe risks such incidents pose to both environmental and human safety.

Warnings Of Potential Nuclear Risk

Grossi highlighted that the proximity of such attacks to an operational nuclear facility is deeply alarming. He cautioned that any damage to the plant could trigger a major radiological accident, potentially impacting not just Iran but surrounding regions as well.

Repeated Incidents Raise Alarm

According to available information, this is not an isolated case. Similar strikes have been reported in recent days, including projectiles landing near the facility. While no damage or casualties have been confirmed so far, the repeated nature of these incidents has heightened safety concerns.

Call For Restraint And Protection Of Nuclear Sites

The IAEA chief has urged all parties involved in the conflict to exercise maximum restraint. He emphasized that nuclear facilities must remain protected at all times, especially during military escalations, to avoid catastrophic consequences.

Global Implications Amid Ongoing Monitoring

The situation continues to be closely monitored by international authorities, with the IAEA maintaining communication with Iranian officials. Experts warn that even near-miss incidents underline the fragile nature of nuclear safety during active conflicts and the urgent need for diplomatic solutions.

(Via Agency Inputs)

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