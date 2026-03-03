LIVE TV
IAEA Confirms Damage To Entrance Buildings At Iran's Natanz Nuclear Site, Says No Radiological Risk Expected Amid Ongoing US-Israel War

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed structural damage at Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility after reviewing fresh satellite imagery. In a statement, the UN watchdog said the impact appears limited to buildings at the entrance of the site and that there are no indications of radiation leaks.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 3, 2026 17:04:06 IST

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed structural damage at Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility after reviewing fresh satellite imagery, according to a report by Al Jazeera. In a statement, the UN watchdog said the impact appears limited to buildings at the entrance of the site and that there are no indications of radiation leaks. The agency added that the main underground enrichment plant remains unaffected.

Damage Limited To Entrance Structures

The IAEA noted that the Natanz facility had previously sustained significant damage during last year’s 12-day confrontation between Iran and Israel, when both Israeli and US forces carried out strikes on key nuclear locations.

The latest confirmation follows accusations by Iran’s ambassador to the IAEA, who alleged that the United States and Israel targeted Iranian nuclear infrastructure during intense air operations on Sunday.

Despite the visible structural impact, the watchdog stressed that there has been no radiological release and no additional harm to sensitive underground sections of the enrichment complex.

Casualties Mount As Conflict Escalates

Iranian authorities reported a sharp rise in casualties linked to the ongoing conflict, with the death toll now reaching 787 nationwide.

Tensions surged after coordinated US and Israeli military operations targeted ballistic missile sites and naval assets inside Iran. Massive explosions were reported across several cities, including Tehran, where residents described buildings shaking and thick smoke rising over parts of the capital.

Among those killed, Iranian officials say, is Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with senior military and political figures. Tehran has condemned the killing as a direct act of aggression and vowed retaliation.

Conflict Spreads Across Region

The confrontation has extended beyond Iran’s borders, with Tehran launching retaliatory strikes across the Gulf. Reports suggest targets in the United Arab Emirates, including areas near Dubai Airport and the Burj Khalifa. American military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait were also reportedly hit.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Iran had been attempting to develop nuclear weapons and asserted that military action was necessary to safeguard US interests and regional stability. He warned that further strikes could follow, adding that the conflict may continue for several more weeks.

With diplomatic efforts stalled and military operations ongoing, the situation in West Asia remains volatile, raising concerns about a prolonged and wider regional confrontation.

(Via Agency Inputs)

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 5:03 PM IST
QUICK LINKS