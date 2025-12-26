Indian Student Shot Dead In Canada, Second Indian Death In Days, Consulate Expresses ‘Deep Anguish’ As Police Hunt Suspects

Toronto Police have confirmed that an Indian student, identified as Shivank Avasthi, was killed in a shooting on Tuesday in the Highland Creek Trail and Old Kingston Road area. Reacting to the incident, the Consulate General of India in Toronto on Thursday (local time) expressed deep anguish over the killing of the Indian student in a shooting incident near the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus.

In an official statement shared on X, the Consulate said it was in close contact with the victim’s family and was extending all necessary assistance in coordination with local authorities.

“We express deep anguish over the tragic death of a young Indian doctoral student, Mr Shivank Avasthi, in a fatal shooting incident near the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus. The Consulate is in touch with the bereaved family during this difficult time, and is extending all necessary assistance in close coordination with the local authorities,” the Consulate General said.

Police Say Victim Shivank Avasthi Found With Gunshot Wound, Suspects Fled

According to the Toronto Police, officers rushed to the scene after receiving information about the shooting and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the Toronto Sun reported.

Also Read: ‘May He…’ Did Zelensky Wish Death For Putin As Christmas Wish? Here’s What He Said Amid Deadly Russian Attacks

Police officials said the suspects fled before officers arrived. The University of Toronto Scarborough Campus was placed under lockdown during the investigation.

News Release – Homicide Investigation, Highland Creek Trail and Old Kingston Road, Victim: Shivank Avasthi, 20, Image Releasedhttps://t.co/WdkKqp4pGe pic.twitter.com/XF6NAYJwgX — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) December 24, 2025

Rising Homicide Cases In Toronto, Second Indian Linked Case

As per the Toronto Sun, the incident marked Toronto’s 41st homicide of the year and was the second death of an Indian national in the city due to a crime within a matter of days.

Earlier, Toronto Police reported that a 30-year-old Indian-origin woman was found murdered in the city, prompting authorities to issue a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a suspect known to the victim.

The deceased was identified as Himanshi Khurana, a resident of Toronto. Police said a search is underway for a 32-year-old Toronto-based accused, identified as Abdul Ghafoori, in connection with the case.

Investigators said the incident appears to involve “intimate partner violence,” according to a report by CBC News.

Also Read: New US Report Flags China’s Willingness To Expand Military Bases In Bangladesh And Myanmar, Does India Need To Worry? Explained