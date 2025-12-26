LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
canada Trump announces ISIS strikes Bangladesh minority attacks russia-ukraine war news Gwalior concert incident kailash kher Christmas bangladesh asim munir bangladesh elections canada Trump announces ISIS strikes Bangladesh minority attacks russia-ukraine war news Gwalior concert incident kailash kher Christmas bangladesh asim munir bangladesh elections canada Trump announces ISIS strikes Bangladesh minority attacks russia-ukraine war news Gwalior concert incident kailash kher Christmas bangladesh asim munir bangladesh elections canada Trump announces ISIS strikes Bangladesh minority attacks russia-ukraine war news Gwalior concert incident kailash kher Christmas bangladesh asim munir bangladesh elections
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
canada Trump announces ISIS strikes Bangladesh minority attacks russia-ukraine war news Gwalior concert incident kailash kher Christmas bangladesh asim munir bangladesh elections canada Trump announces ISIS strikes Bangladesh minority attacks russia-ukraine war news Gwalior concert incident kailash kher Christmas bangladesh asim munir bangladesh elections canada Trump announces ISIS strikes Bangladesh minority attacks russia-ukraine war news Gwalior concert incident kailash kher Christmas bangladesh asim munir bangladesh elections canada Trump announces ISIS strikes Bangladesh minority attacks russia-ukraine war news Gwalior concert incident kailash kher Christmas bangladesh asim munir bangladesh elections
LIVE TV
Home > World > Indian Student Shot Dead In Canada, Second Indian Death In Days, Consulate Expresses ‘Deep Anguish’ As Police Hunt Suspects

Indian Student Shot Dead In Canada, Second Indian Death In Days, Consulate Expresses ‘Deep Anguish’ As Police Hunt Suspects

Toronto Police have confirmed that an Indian doctoral student, Shivank Avasthi, was shot dead near the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus. The Consulate General of India in Toronto expressed deep anguish and said it is in close touch with the victim’s family. The incident comes amid rising homicide cases in Toronto, marking the city’s 41st murder this year.

Indian student Shivank Avasthi shot dead in Toronto near UTSC as police probe shooting; Indian Consulate expresses anguish. Photo: X/Toronto Police.
Indian student Shivank Avasthi shot dead in Toronto near UTSC as police probe shooting; Indian Consulate expresses anguish. Photo: X/Toronto Police.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: December 26, 2025 07:47:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Indian Student Shot Dead In Canada, Second Indian Death In Days, Consulate Expresses ‘Deep Anguish’ As Police Hunt Suspects

Toronto Police have confirmed that an Indian student, identified as Shivank Avasthi, was killed in a shooting on Tuesday in the Highland Creek Trail and Old Kingston Road area. Reacting to the incident, the Consulate General of India in Toronto on Thursday (local time) expressed deep anguish over the killing of the Indian student in a shooting incident near the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus.

You Might Be Interested In

In an official statement shared on X, the Consulate said it was in close contact with the victim’s family and was extending all necessary assistance in coordination with local authorities.

“We express deep anguish over the tragic death of a young Indian doctoral student, Mr Shivank Avasthi, in a fatal shooting incident near the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus. The Consulate is in touch with the bereaved family during this difficult time, and is extending all necessary assistance in close coordination with the local authorities,” the Consulate General said.

You Might Be Interested In

Police Say Victim Shivank Avasthi Found With Gunshot Wound, Suspects Fled

According to the Toronto Police, officers rushed to the scene after receiving information about the shooting and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the Toronto Sun reported.

Also Read: ‘May He…’ Did Zelensky Wish Death For Putin As Christmas Wish? Here’s What He Said Amid Deadly Russian Attacks

Police officials said the suspects fled before officers arrived. The University of Toronto Scarborough Campus was placed under lockdown during the investigation.

Rising Homicide Cases In Toronto, Second Indian Linked Case

As per the Toronto Sun, the incident marked Toronto’s 41st homicide of the year and was the second death of an Indian national in the city due to a crime within a matter of days.

Earlier, Toronto Police reported that a 30-year-old Indian-origin woman was found murdered in the city, prompting authorities to issue a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a suspect known to the victim.

The deceased was identified as Himanshi Khurana, a resident of Toronto. Police said a search is underway for a 32-year-old Toronto-based accused, identified as Abdul Ghafoori, in connection with the case.

Investigators said the incident appears to involve “intimate partner violence,” according to a report by CBC News.

Also Read: New US Report Flags China’s Willingness To Expand Military Bases In Bangladesh And Myanmar, Does India Need To Worry? Explained

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 7:45 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: canadaCANADA SHOOTINGhome-hero-pos-2Shivank AvasthiShootingToronto PoliceWorld news

RELATED News

Global Pushback: Israel’s West Bank Settlement Drive Sparks Diplomatic Criticism From 14 Countries

‘Subjected To Unspeakable Torture’: Sheikh Hasina Accuses Yunus Goverment Of Violence Against Minorities In Bangladesh

‘It Was Truly A Good Conversation’: Zelensky Meets Trump Envoys To Push Diplomatic End To Russia’s War On Ukraine

Melania Trump’s Take On Nude Photos And ‘Sexting’ Goes Viral On Social Media After Old Interview Resurfaces

Tarique Rahman Urges People To Build A ‘Safe And United’ Bangladesh, Voices Concern Over Religious Tensions Ahead Of Elections

LATEST NEWS

Cricket Records: Top 5 Bowlers Fastest To 350 ODI Wickets

Delhi Horror: Husband Murders Wife, Commits Suicide On Railway Tracks

Explained: Why December 26 Is Called ‘Boxing Day’ In The Sporting World

IND-W vs SL-W 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps and Website

‘We Will Stop The Show’: Crowd Trouble Erupts At Kailash Kher Concert In Gwalior, Walks Off Stage Mid-Performance

Stranger Things 5 Vol 2: India Release Time, Where to Watch OTT

One Dead And Four Injured In Mysuru Palace Gas Cylinder Explosion

Tarique Rahman Urges People To Build A ‘Safe And United’ Bangladesh, Voices Concern Over Religious Tensions Ahead Of Elections

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launched: 16GB RAM 1TB Storage, Powerful Camera And Processor, Check Price And Everything Here

‘May He…’ Did Zelensky Wish Death For Putin As Christmas Wish? Here’s What Ukrainian President Said Amid Deadly Russian Attacks

Indian Student Shot Dead In Canada, Second Indian Death In Days, Consulate Expresses ‘Deep Anguish’ As Police Hunt Suspects

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Indian Student Shot Dead In Canada, Second Indian Death In Days, Consulate Expresses ‘Deep Anguish’ As Police Hunt Suspects

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Indian Student Shot Dead In Canada, Second Indian Death In Days, Consulate Expresses ‘Deep Anguish’ As Police Hunt Suspects
Indian Student Shot Dead In Canada, Second Indian Death In Days, Consulate Expresses ‘Deep Anguish’ As Police Hunt Suspects
Indian Student Shot Dead In Canada, Second Indian Death In Days, Consulate Expresses ‘Deep Anguish’ As Police Hunt Suspects
Indian Student Shot Dead In Canada, Second Indian Death In Days, Consulate Expresses ‘Deep Anguish’ As Police Hunt Suspects

QUICK LINKS