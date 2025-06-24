Iran-Israel Ceasefire: What We Know So Far About The Trump-Declared Truce

Iran-Israel Ceasefire: US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced the ceasefire deal between Israel and Iran. The end of hostilities was agreed upon by the two countries after Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged heavy missile fire for around twelve days.

Trump Accuses Iran, Israel of Ceasefire Violation

However, hours later, Trump accused Iran and Israel of violating a ceasefire brokered by the US and Qatar. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that the IDF will “respond forcefully to Iran’s violation of the ceasefire with powerful strikes on Tehran.”

Israel has denied any violation of the ceasefire. However, the country’s top security body has vowed to respond to what they called any further aggression from Israel.

Trump on Tuesday announced that the ceasefire had taken effect while urging both countries against any violation. Trump took to his Truth Social platform, warning, “Please do not violate it!”

Also Read: Israel-Iran Conflict Disrupt Flights: IndiGo, Air India Suspend Routes as Airlines Prioritise Passenger Safety

Both countries agreed to Trump’s Qatar-brokered ceasefire. After Iran hinted it would abide by the agreement, the Israeli government also agreed to the US ceasefire proposal. Hours later, both countries accused each other of violation.

Trump first said that a truce had been “fully agreed” in a post shortly after 22:00 GMT on Monday, which he said would bring an end to what he called “the 12-day war.”

It came after Iran launched missiles at a US base in Qatar on Monday, in what it said was a retaliation for American strikes against its nuclear sites over the weekend.

How Iran, Israel Responded To Trump’s Ceasefire Declaration

Two hours after Israel said it had agreed to the truce, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had identified missiles launched from Iran. Katz accused Iran of a “complete violation” of the terms of the agreement. He added that the ministry had instructed the military to “continue the intense activity of attacking Tehran to thwart regime targets and terrorist infrastructures.”

The head of Iran’s General Staff of the Armed Forces, Abdolrahim Mousavi, later on Tuesday, denied firing missiles into Israel. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council also issued a statement saying any further attacks from Israel would be “met with a decisive, firm, and timely response by Iran.”

Is the Iran-Israel Ceasefire Holding On?

As of now it appears the ceasefire is holding on, with both countries stopping the military action. While both countries have accused each other of launching missiles and hitting with airstrikes, it seems Trump’s warning to stop is deterring the two warring nations.

The Israeli military accused Iran of launching missiles toward its territory after the truce came into force on Tuesday, which Iran has denied.

The IDF said it struck and destroyed missile launchers in western Iran that it said were “ready to be fired at Israeli territory”.

Tehran said another nuclear scientist was killed before the agreement took force. It remains unclear how many have been killed or injured in the country since the conflict began.

Also Read: Iran’s 400kg Uranium Stockpile ‘Enough For 9-10 Nukes’ Missing, US Not Sure If Nuclear Sites Were Obliterated