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Home > World News > Iran Issues Stark Ceasefire Warning, Says Any Violation Will Face ‘Decisive, Immediate’ Response Amid Fragile Truce

Iran Issues Stark Ceasefire Warning, Says Any Violation Will Face ‘Decisive, Immediate’ Response Amid Fragile Truce

Iran warned that any ceasefire violation by US-Israel forces will face a “decisive, immediate” response, while tensions remain high over disagreements on nuclear demands and Hezbollah strikes, putting the fragile truce at risk.

Iran warns of stern action if ceasefire is violated (Image: X/ IranArmystan_)
Iran warns of stern action if ceasefire is violated (Image: X/ IranArmystan_)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 9, 2026 21:33:24 IST

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Iran Issues Stark Ceasefire Warning, Says Any Violation Will Face ‘Decisive, Immediate’ Response Amid Fragile Truce

Iran on Thursday issued a strong warning against any violation of the ongoing ceasefire between the Islamic Republic and US-Israeli coalition forces, stressing that any breach would invite a swift and firm response, according to Iranian state media ISNA. The statement comes as part of a fragile two-week truce aimed at stopping hostilities in West Asia.

As per ISNA, a spokesperson for the Iranian Army said the government, in full coordination with its armed forces, remains on high alert to deal with any possible aggression or violation of the agreement. The official warned that “any aggression or potential violation will be met with a decisive, immediate, and regret-inducing response.”

Iran Signals High Alert Amid Fragile Ceasefire

Reinforcing the message, the spokesperson said, “The government, in full coordination with the armed forces, is at a high state of readiness to confront any breach of commitment or violation of the ceasefire; any aggression or potential violation will be met with a decisive, immediate, and regret-inducing response,” as quoted by ISNA. The warning underlines Tehran’s firm stance as tensions remain high despite the ceasefire.

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The development comes as high-level talks are expected to take place in Islamabad, where concerned parties are set to discuss a broader and lasting solution to the conflict. However, the situation remains delicate, with multiple disagreements still unresolved.

Disagreements Over Nuclear Demands and Hezbollah Strikes

As part of the proposed deal, US President Donald Trump has pushed for Iran to completely abandon its nuclear programme, including uranium enrichment. Tehran has firmly rejected this demand, maintaining its long-standing position on the issue.

At the same time, there is confusion over the scope of the ceasefire. Iran has said the truce includes a halt to Israeli operations in Lebanon, but both Washington and Israel insist that Hezbollah targets are not covered under the agreement.

Israel Continues Operations Despite Ceasefire Tensions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made it clear that military action will continue against Hezbollah. Following a series of intense strikes in Lebanon, he reiterated Israel’s stance in a post on X.

He said the military is “continuing to strike Hezbollah with force, precision, and determination”, highlighting that operations remain ongoing despite the ceasefire, further raising concerns about its stability.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Trump Presses NATO For Urgent Action In Strait of Hormuz, Europe Pushes Back Says, ‘Did Not Consult Allies’    

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Iran Issues Stark Ceasefire Warning, Says Any Violation Will Face ‘Decisive, Immediate’ Response Amid Fragile Truce

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Iran Issues Stark Ceasefire Warning, Says Any Violation Will Face ‘Decisive, Immediate’ Response Amid Fragile Truce
Iran Issues Stark Ceasefire Warning, Says Any Violation Will Face ‘Decisive, Immediate’ Response Amid Fragile Truce
Iran Issues Stark Ceasefire Warning, Says Any Violation Will Face ‘Decisive, Immediate’ Response Amid Fragile Truce
Iran Issues Stark Ceasefire Warning, Says Any Violation Will Face ‘Decisive, Immediate’ Response Amid Fragile Truce

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