Iran Warns UN Sanctions Could Halt Nuclear Talks With Europe

The reimposition of global sanctions on Iran could make a discussion on its nuclear program more difficult, Kazem Gharibabadi, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister, said, according to local media reports.

His comment has come just when Iran is set to meet on Friday with E3, better known as Britain, France, and Germany.

The E3 earlier said that if there is no progress on Iran’s nuclear program by the end of August, they would opt for “snapback,” a process by which the United Nations would reapply its sanctions on Iran.

These sanctions were originally revoked under a 2015 agreement by which Iran said it would restrict its nuclear activities.

Meeting between Iran and Britain-France-Germany

Gharibabadi noted Tehran will discuss their views on the warning by the E3 when they meet in Istanbul.

He added that “snapback” has no “legal basis,” but Iran will still “try to find common ground and solutions.”

Five countries are part of the 2015 nuclear deal, including Britain, France, Germany, Russia, and China.

The U.S. had pulled out of the agreement in 2018.

Ghribabadi blamed Europe for not abiding by the agreement after the U.S. decided to withdraw.

“It’s been seven years since the Europeans stopped fulfilling their part of the deal after the U.S. pulled out,” Gharibabadi was quoted as saying by the local media reports.

He added that they can’t “blame Iran for not following the deal when they haven’t followed it themselves.”

Iran Says It Wants Nuclear Capabilities For Civilian Purposes

Iran has always said that the purpose of their nuclear program is purely civilian and peaceful in nature.

However, the U.S. and Israel have long claimed that Iran is trying to build a nuclear bomb instead of using the energy for civilian purposes.

Israel attacked many places in Iran on what it said were nuclear sites in the 12-day war, which occurred in June this year.

Experts believe that Israeli strikes killed top nuclear scientists of Iran and damaged many of its sites.

Later, the U.S. too joined Israel and bombed three major nuclear sites in Iran, with President Donald Trump stating that Tehran can’t be allowed to develop atomic weapons.

