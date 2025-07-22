LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gita Gopinath 2025 resignation Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Gita Gopinath 2025 resignation Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Gita Gopinath 2025 resignation Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Gita Gopinath 2025 resignation Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News
Live TV
TRENDING |
Gita Gopinath 2025 resignation Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Gita Gopinath 2025 resignation Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Gita Gopinath 2025 resignation Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Gita Gopinath 2025 resignation Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News
Home > World > Iran Warns UN Sanctions Could Halt Nuclear Talks With Europe

Iran Warns UN Sanctions Could Halt Nuclear Talks With Europe

Iran's Deputy FM warned that reimposing global sanctions could hinder nuclear talks, ahead of a meeting with the E3 (UK, France, Germany). He rejected the legality of the "snapback" mechanism. Iran blames Europe for failing the 2015 deal. Tensions rose after Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

Iran says Europe failed to abide by the 2015 nuclear agreement
Iran says Europe failed to abide by the 2015 nuclear agreement

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Last Updated: July 22, 2025 15:52:12 IST

The reimposition of global sanctions on Iran could make a discussion on its nuclear program more difficult, Kazem Gharibabadi, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister, said, according to local media reports.

His comment has come just when Iran is set to meet on Friday with E3, better known as Britain, France, and Germany.

The E3 earlier said that if there is no progress on Iran’s nuclear program by the end of August, they would opt for “snapback,” a process by which the United Nations would reapply its sanctions on Iran.

These sanctions were originally revoked under a 2015 agreement by which Iran said it would restrict its nuclear activities.

Meeting between Iran and Britain-France-Germany

Gharibabadi noted Tehran will discuss their views on the warning by the E3 when they meet in Istanbul.

He added that “snapback” has no “legal basis,” but Iran will still “try to find common ground and solutions.”

Five countries are part of the 2015 nuclear deal, including Britain, France, Germany, Russia, and China.

The U.S. had pulled out of the agreement in 2018.

Ghribabadi blamed Europe for not abiding by the agreement after the U.S. decided to withdraw.

“It’s been seven years since the Europeans stopped fulfilling their part of the deal after the U.S. pulled out,” Gharibabadi was quoted as saying by the local media reports.

He added that they can’t “blame Iran for not following the deal when they haven’t followed it themselves.”

Iran Says It Wants Nuclear Capabilities For Civilian Purposes

Iran has always said that the purpose of their nuclear program is purely civilian and peaceful in nature.

However, the U.S. and Israel have long claimed that Iran is trying to build a nuclear bomb instead of using the energy for civilian purposes.

Israel attacked many places in Iran on what it said were nuclear sites in the 12-day war, which occurred in June this year.

Experts believe that Israeli strikes killed top nuclear scientists of Iran and damaged many of its sites.

Later, the U.S. too joined Israel and bombed three major nuclear sites in Iran, with President Donald Trump stating that Tehran can’t be allowed to develop atomic weapons.

Also Read: Fresh UN Sanctions Will End European Role In Iran’s Nuclear Program, Says Minister

Tags: europeiranNuclearun

More News

Rodri To Real Madrid: A Potential Galactico?
Iran Warns UN Sanctions Could Halt Nuclear Talks With Europe
Paresh Rawal Reacts To Getting Trolled For Urine-Drinking Statement, Asks Are They Feeling Bad ‘Yeh Akele Pee Gaye’
Early Bird or Night Owl: What’s the Best Time to Study for Peak Focus?
Absolutely No Truth To It: Aamir Khan Quashes Rumours On A Movie Based On Meghalaya Murder Case
Son Ye Jin makes Comeback With Netlfix K-Drama ‘Variety’ Alongside Squid Game 2 Fame Jo Yu Ri
K-Drama Actors Who Started as Idols, And Totally Nailed It
Anne Hathaway Commands Attention with Edgy New Look in The Devil Wears Prada 2
UP Leads As Five Indian States Account For 50% Of Active GST Taxpayers, Says SBI
Did Angelina Jolie Go Under The Knife To Look Young? 50-Year-Old Hollywood Star’s Beauty Secret Revealed
Iran Warns UN Sanctions Could Halt Nuclear Talks With Europe

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Iran Warns UN Sanctions Could Halt Nuclear Talks With Europe

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Iran Warns UN Sanctions Could Halt Nuclear Talks With Europe
Iran Warns UN Sanctions Could Halt Nuclear Talks With Europe
Iran Warns UN Sanctions Could Halt Nuclear Talks With Europe
Iran Warns UN Sanctions Could Halt Nuclear Talks With Europe

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?