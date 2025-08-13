LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Is Donald Trump Abandoning India for Pakistan? Expert Rings a Bell!

Is Donald Trump Abandoning India for Pakistan? Expert Rings a Bell!

Security scholar Max Abrahms says Trump's second term is leaning toward Pakistan and away from India, citing tariff policies and high-level US-Pakistan meetings. He warns this risks damaging long-built US-India ties and calls the approach unfair and destabilizing amid ongoing regional conflict.

Will Donald Trump chose Pakistan over India?
Will Donald Trump chose Pakistan over India?

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 13, 2025 03:50:02 IST

International security scholar Max Abrahms has said that President Donald Trump’s second administration appears to be “tilting towards Pakistan and away from India,” citing recent diplomatic, military, and trade signals that he says undermine years of strategic investment in the US-India relationship.

In an interview with ANI, Abrahms said he was not surprised by remarks from Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir, who made a nuclear threat from American soil. “I’m not surprised that Pakistani officials are engaging in sabre rattling and playing the nuclear threat card, we’ve heard that before,” he said.

Expert Shocked by Pakistan’s Nuclear Threat to India From U.S.

“What we had not heard before is this sort of nuclear threat from American soil. And if this was the only incident, I would find it rather unremarkable. But what we are currently witnessing is a trend where it appears that this second Trump administration is tilting towards Pakistan and away from India. We’ve actually seen it throughout this whole summer.”

Abrahms, author of a book on terrorist dynamics, said he could not fully understand the administration’s approach. “

US-India relations are the product of a tremendous amount of effort and investment,” he said, recalling that during Trump’s campaign season, deepening trade and military ties with India, particularly through the Quad, were presented as central to Washington’s Indo-Pacific strategy to contain China.

“The pillar of US containment of China in the Pacific, we were told, was a strong US-India relationship,” he added.

Drawing a parallel with Japan’s post-World War II role as a bulwark against Chinese expansion, Abrahms said the current tariff policy towards India was “unfair, offensive, and destabilising.”

Abrahms also noted Trump’s unpredictability, suggesting the president could still reverse course. “Sometimes he very rapidly, even instantaneously, changes his rhetoric and overall positions towards a country,” he said.

Donald Trump Could Reverse His Decision on Tariffs, Say Expert

“It is possible that Trump will end up massively alleviating the threatened tariffs against India… especially if there is some progress in that big Alaska meeting between Trump and Putin.”

Still, Abrahms warned that even a rollback of the 25% tariff on Indian purchases of Russian oil would not immediately repair the diplomatic damage. “

“I am at least hopeful that the US and India will right this course because I think that India is too important to the United States for there to be any kind of a permanent bump in the relationship. I will say, however, that even if some of the tariffs, a substantial amount of the tariffs like that 25% I mentioned, are lifted, I still think that the US-India relationship may not fully recover for quite some time under this administration, ” he said

Because the message to India is that the United States isn’t reliable, and that is happening at the same time that the US is inviting the Army Chief of Staff of Pakistan for high-level meetings, including with the President in the United States,” he added, pointing to Washington’s invitations to Pakistan’s Army Chief for high-level meetings and its willingness to discuss enhanced trade with Islamabad, despite the recent designation of a Pakistan-based group as a foreign terrorist organisation.

He cited Operation Sindoor as a turning point in the Trump administration’s handling of South Asia. “I think that a key turning point was Operation Sindor, where the Trump administration, India-Pakistan conflict, as if those two countries are on equal footing, on equal terms with the United States. And that the conflict itself is that no one party is more culpable than the other, when the entire conflict was set off by Pakistan-backed terrorists killing large numbers of Hindu civilians. And then the Trump administration came in and claimed credit for reducing the conflict. ” Abrahms said.

(Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: India’s Boycott Backlash: Which U.S. Products Could Be Hit After Trump’s 50% Tariffs

Tags: donald trumpindiapakistan

RELATED News

Lavrov–Rubio Call Sets Base for Putin–Trump Alaska Meeting
Interest Rates to Court Dates: Donald Trump Ponders Legal Battle Against Fed Chair Jerome Powell
Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser Denounces Donald Trump’s Police Takeover
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Says Russia Wants Donetsk in Exchange for Ceasefire
‘Enough Is Enough’: Australian PM Albanese Slams Netanyahu, Announces Palestine Recognition

LATEST NEWS

Is Donald Trump Abandoning India for Pakistan? Expert Rings a Bell!
Gianluigi Donnarumma Agrees Contract With Manchester City: Etihad Door Opens
Zohran Mamdani’s Surprising Connection To WWE! Here’s How
Taxpayer Alarm: ₹3.17 L Cr Down the Drain in Unused Funds and E‑Way Bill Failures, CAG Reports
Cristiano Ronaldo Keeps Cristiano Junior’s Mom A Secret: Here’s Why
Browser Wars Erupt: Perplexity’s $34.5B Chrome Bid Shakes Google
Is Sami Zayn’s WWE Raw Stint About To An End?
Only Murders in the Building Season 5 Trailer Drops—New Case, New Stars, Same Hilarious Chaos
Gianluigi Donnarumma ‘Disappointed And Disheartened’, Shares Emotional Post On Social Media
SHRESTH Launched: India’s First National Index For Drug Regulatory Performance
Is Donald Trump Abandoning India for Pakistan? Expert Rings a Bell!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Donald Trump Abandoning India for Pakistan? Expert Rings a Bell!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Donald Trump Abandoning India for Pakistan? Expert Rings a Bell!
Is Donald Trump Abandoning India for Pakistan? Expert Rings a Bell!
Is Donald Trump Abandoning India for Pakistan? Expert Rings a Bell!
Is Donald Trump Abandoning India for Pakistan? Expert Rings a Bell!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?