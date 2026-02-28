LIVE TV
Home > World > Is US Officially At War With Iran? Israel-US Bomb Tehran After Trump Orders Operation Epic Fury – Will POTUS Need Congress' Permission For Open War?

Is US Officially At War With Iran? Israel-US Bomb Tehran After Trump Orders Operation Epic Fury – Will POTUS Need Congress’ Permission For Open War?

US President Donald Trump confirmed the launch of “major combat operations” in Iran, coordinating with Israel amid rising tensions. Over 30 Iranian sites were targeted, including top government offices. Iran retaliated with missile strikes toward Israel and US bases in the Gulf.

Trump confirms US-Israel military strikes on Iran; Iran retaliates with missiles targeting Israel and US bases in Gulf. Photos: X.
Trump confirms US-Israel military strikes on Iran; Iran retaliates with missiles targeting Israel and US bases in Gulf. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 28, 2026 17:26:08 IST

Is US Officially At War With Iran? Israel-US Bomb Tehran After Trump Orders Operation Epic Fury – Will POTUS Need Congress’ Permission For Open War?

United States President Donald Trump has announced that the US has launched what he described as “major combat operations” in Iran, confirming joint military action with Israel amid rapidly escalating tensions in the region.

The strikes come after Israel said it had carried out missile attacks against Iran. Iranian media reported explosions and attacks across multiple locations in the country, prompting Washington to formally acknowledge coordinated US-Israeli action.

Donald Trump Announces “Major Combat Operation”

In a video message posted on social media, Trump confirmed the offensive.

“Short time ago, US military began major combat operation in Iran. Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating threats from the Iranian regime,” he said.

The Pentagon has named the strikes “Operation Epic Fury.”

Also Read: World War 3 Fears Explode After US-Israel Strike Iran, Baba Vanga’s 2026 WW3 Prophecy Goes Viral

Speaking separately to The Washington Post, Trump framed the action as part of a broader objective concerning the Iranian population.

“All I want is freedom for the people,” Trump told the outlet. “I want a safe nation, and that’s what we’re going to have.”

He emphasized that his primary concern is ensuring “freedom” for the Iranian people and making Iran a place that is “safe.”

Has the United States Declared War Against Iran?

Despite the scale of the operation, the United States has not formally declared war on Iran.

Under the US Constitution, the authority to declare war rests solely with Congress. No formal declaration or authorization has been issued in this case.

According to reports, more than 30 locations across Iran were hit simultaneously.

The targets included the residence of the Iranian president, the office of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and key government offices.

However, Iranian authorities said that Khamenei had been moved to a secure location.

Iran Launches Retaliatory Missile Barrage

In response, Iran launched what the Israeli military described as a “barrage of missiles” toward Israel.

In a statement posted on X, the Israeli military said:

“The Aerial Defense Array is currently identifying and intercepting threats. Sirens were sounded in several areas across the country following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. At this time, the IAF is operating to intercept and strike threats where necessary to remove the threat.”

Explosions were also reported in several Gulf countries, including Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Dubai.

Iranian missile attacks targeted key US military installations in the region, including, Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait. Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE

In Bahrain, a missile strike targeted the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, according to the interior ministry. Amid the intensifying conflict, Gulf countries have closed their airspace.

FAQs

Q1: Are we at war?

Ans: The US is not officially at war with Iran yet, despite bombing Tehran.

Q2: Is the US going to war with Iran?

Ans: Reports have indicated that the Israel-US offensive against Iran will continue for several days. There are no official reports yet if US under Donald Trump will declare war after seeking permission from Congress. 

Also Read: Several Airlines, Including Qatar Airways, Suspend Middle East Flights Due to Iran-Israel War; Doha, Beirut And Abu Dhabi Services Cancelled

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 5:26 PM IST
