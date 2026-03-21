Is US Preparing For Ground Troop Deployment In Iran As USS Tripoli Moves Into The Arabian Sea To Join USS Abraham Lincoln With Marines Onboard?

With the war against Iran in its fourth week, the US is facing a common strategic dilemma, the question that follows sustained airpower. Although Washington still portrays the domination of the current campaign, recent news tells that preparations to the next phase of the campaign might be already in progress behind the scenes. As reported by the CBS News, the Pentagon has been preparing contingency plans in case of a possible deployment of US ground forces into Iran. The military commanders at the senior ranks have reportedly made some requests on how such operations can be implemented, although the political leadership is contemplating its own choices.

Is US Preparing For Ground Troop Deployment In Iran?

Additional reporting by Reuters states the Trump administration deliberates on the assignment of thousands of troops to West Asia to strengthen the current activities. The important goals being discussed are gaining control of the maritime routes that pass through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz and possibly seizing control of Kharg Island which processes a large percentage of Iranian oil exports. The deployment of special forces to guard nuclear installations and uranium caches has been also discussed, as a move towards more aggressive and risky military solutions when things are getting hot. Meanwhile, Benjamin Netanyahu on record has hinted at the possibility of a ground element to any meaningful strategic result, placing pressure on Washington to think of more comprehensive operational engagement.

USS Tripoli Moves Into The Arabian Sea To Join USS Abraham Lincoln With Marines Onboard

Meanwhile, the speculation is being fueled by military movements in the region. Analysts have seen the movement of the USS Tripoli carrying over 2,000 Marines of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit to the North Arabian Sea as a potential indicator of readiness to go on shore. But Donald Trump has publicly downtrodden the possibility of instant troop deployment, saying such a decision had not been reached. Any step to commit ground forces even in the limited sense would involve large political costs, especially because of the lack of domestic backing to another protracted war in the Middle East as well as historic worries about greater military involvement.

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