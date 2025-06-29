Live Tv
Home > World > Israel Court Postpones PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s Trial Hearings

Israel Court Postpones PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s Trial Hearings

The Jerusalem District Court has postponed this week’s hearings in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial after he cited sensitive diplomatic and security concerns following the recent conflict between Israel and Iran. The court accepted new information from Netanyahu, Israel’s Mossad chief, and the military intelligence head as justification. Netanyahu, charged with bribery, fraud, and breach of trust since 2019, denies all accusations and has called the trial a politically motivated "witch-hunt."

The Jerusalem District Court has cancelled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trial hearings this week, accepting his request due to classified diplomatic and security concerns tied to recent Israel-Iran tensions. Netanyahu, who denies bribery, fraud, and breach of trust charges, was set for cross-examination Monday.

June 29, 2025 19:36:58 IST

The Jerusalem District Court has postponed hearings this week in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s extended corruption trial, according to a report published by Reuters on Sunday. The move followed Netanyahu’s request that the hearings be delayed due to classified diplomatic and security matters related to the recent fighting between Israel and Iran.

The court decision, a copy of which was referenced by Reuters, stated that new evidence presented by Netanyahu, together with recommendations by Israel’s Mossad chief and the head of military intelligence, warranted the postponement of the hearings.

What Is Benjamin Netanyahu on Trial For?

Netanyahu has been on trial since 2019 on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, which the Israeli prime minister has consitently denied, saying the trial is a politically driven “witch-hunt” by the left to get rid of him as the prime minister.

Netanyahu was due to be cross-examined on Monday but requested that the line of questioning be postponed by two weeks because of the current challenges posed by the recent 12-day Israel-Iran war, which saw the cessation of hostilities last Tuesday, following a ceasefire announcement. According to the report, the court initially dismissed this application on Friday before making a turnabout and postponing this week’s hearings.

ALSO READ: Iran Says Israeli Attack on Evin Prison Killed Over 70, Including Families

Trump’s Social Media Posts Stir Controversy

It remains unknown whether US President Donald Trump’s social media posts had any impact on the court’s ruling. Trump, in his social media site Truth Social, had condemned the trial as “INSANITY” and stated the prosecutors were “out-of-control.” He included that the US, which had provided billions of dollars in assistance to Israel, “was not going to stand for this.”

Netanyahu also reposted Trump’s X post, writing, “Thank you again, @realDonaldTrump. Together, we will make the Middle East Great Again!”

What’s the Status of Gaza Ceasefire Talks?

Trump also said Netanyahu was “right now” in negotiations with Hamas, although neither gave out any details. 

The pressure to solve the Gaza conflict has gained momentum with recent US and Israeli attacks against Iran’s nuclear facilities, which heightened international interest on the stability of the region.

ALSO READ: Iran Could Restart Uranium Enrichment Within Months, UN Nuclear Watchdog Chief Rafael Grossi Says

