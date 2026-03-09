Massive Smoke Plumes Rise From Bahrain’s Largest Oil Refinery BAPCO After Iran Strike — Watch Video

According to local reports and press statements, it was seen that thick plumes of smoke were rising up in the air of the largest oil refinery of Bahrain run by BAPCO Energies after a drone allegedly shot down by Iran struck some of the facilities. There were videos online of black smoke that was blowing into the air in the refinery complex in the Ma’ameer industrial area close to the capital Manama. The strike was during the escalating regional conflict between Iran, the United States and Israel that has witnessed attacks on critical infrastructure in the Gulf. Bahrain National Communication confirmed that one of the units of the refinery was hit which caused a fire in the plant.

The emergency response crew rushed to the location, and firefighters were also able to contain the fire. Officials added that the refinery was still running normally as a complete assessment of the damage was being done.







No injuries or casualties to the incident were confirmed as well by the officials. Bapco refinery is among the most important energy plants in the Gulf region and has been an important part of the oil industry of Bahrain. Pictures and videos posted on social media indicated that there was a lot of smoke coming out of the complex shortly after the attack and this brought about the fear that the energy infrastructure in the area may be affected.

Israel-Iran-US War

It is not the first instance and expansion of the violence in the Middle East following the continuation of the conflict between Iran and the neighboring countries. There have been drone and missile attacks on strategic installations, such as oil and residential properties, in the past few days, in some of the Gulf nations. The analysts have cautioned that these attacks have the potential to pose a threat to the energy supplies in the world and push up the oil prices in case the major production or refining facilities are severely affected. Even though the fire at the Bapco refinery was extinguished very fast, the incident points to the increasing susceptibility of essential energy facilities in the Gulf as the tensions in the area proceed to worsen.

