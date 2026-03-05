LIVE TV
Home > World > Missiles, Drones From Iran Hit Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Airport Amid Middle East War; Scary Video Surfaces | WATCH

Missiles, Drones From Iran Hit Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Airport Amid Middle East War; Scary Video Surfaces | WATCH

Missiles and drones flying from the direction of Iran fell on the territory of the airport in the Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhchivan on Thursday, a source close to the Azerbaijani government told Reuters. A fire has started as a result of the incident, the source said, adding that an official statement would soon follow. It was not immediately clear how many missiles and drones fell in the area.

Last updated: March 5, 2026 14:52:36 IST

Missiles, Drones From Iran Hit Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Airport Amid Middle East War; Scary Video Surfaces | WATCH

Missiles and drones flying from the direction of Iran fell on the territory of the airport in the Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhchivan on Thursday, a source close to the Azerbaijani government told Reuters. A fire has started as a result of the incident, the source said, adding that an official statement would soon follow. It was not immediately clear how many missiles and drones fell in the area.

Video footage shared by the source showed black smoke rising near the terminal of Nakhchivan International Airport, which is about 10 km (6 miles) from the border with Iran.

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 2:52 PM IST
Missiles, Drones From Iran Hit Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Airport Amid Middle East War; Scary Video Surfaces | WATCH

Missiles, Drones From Iran Hit Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Airport Amid Middle East War; Scary Video Surfaces | WATCH

