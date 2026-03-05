Missiles, Drones From Iran Hit Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Airport Amid Middle East War; Scary Video Surfaces | WATCH

Missiles and drones flying from the direction of Iran fell on the territory of the airport in the Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhchivan on Thursday, a source close to the Azerbaijani government told Reuters. A fire has started as a result of the incident, the source said, adding that an official statement would soon follow. It was not immediately clear how many missiles and drones fell in the area.

Video footage shared by the source showed black smoke rising near the terminal of Nakhchivan International Airport, which is about 10 km (6 miles) from the border with Iran.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: Who Is Jiang Xueqin? Chinese-Canadian Educator And Host Of The YouTube Channel ‘Predictive History’ Goes Viral For THIS Shocking Prediction On US-Iran War