Big Update On Strait Of Hormuz, Iran Says ‘We Have Not Closed It Yet’ As War With US, Israel Escalates

Iran has denied shutting the critical Strait of Hormuz as the US and Israel continue to bomb Tehran. Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said Tehran remains a “responsible power” ensuring maritime stability in the Persian Gulf.

Iran denies closing Strait of Hormuz. Photo: Gemini.

Last updated: March 6, 2026 14:58:44 IST

Asserting that Tehran remains a “responsible power” in the Persian Gulf, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh has dismissed claims that Iran has shut down the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue 2026, Khatibzadeh emphasised that Iran continues to act as a stabilising force despite the escalating war with Israel and the United States.

“Iran is an anchor of stability in the Strait of Hormuz. We will announce if we close the Strait of Hormuz. We have not closed it. We are a responsible power,” he said.

Addressing policymakers and diplomats, he clarified that there is no immediate intention to block the waterway.

“We have not yet closed the Strait of Hormuz. We have no intention to do that until further notice,” he added, describing Iran as a key guarantor of maritime stability because of its presence and active role in the region.

The Minister maintained that Iran remains committed to international law and freedom of navigation, arguing that it is the US that has endangered maritime security.

In the background of these maritime concerns, Khatibzadeh sharply criticised US President Donald Trump, questioning Washington’s stance on Iran’s political future. He remarked that it was ironic for the US president to talk about shaping Iran’s leadership when he cannot control local political appointments at home.

“President Trump is asking for a leadership change in Iran, while he can’t even appoint the mayor of New York. Can you imagine this colonial approach? While he would like to see democracy at home, he would like to topple the democratically elected president of Iran,” he said.

Terming the ongoing conflict an “existential war,” the Deputy Foreign Minister accused the US and Israel of launching an unprovoked aggression based on “flat lies” and the “delusion of a Greater Israel.”

“What is being done by Americans and Israelis today is against international law and norms. There was no provocation from Iran. My country is under attack based on flat lies that Iran was imposing a threat,” Khatibzadeh stated.

He warned of a firm response to any strikes, noting, “We have no option but to hit wherever the Americans are originating their attack from.” He further alleged that “false-flag operations” by Mossad were being used to expand the conflict to areas like Cyprus, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

Khatibzadeh also condemned the targeting of state officials as a “dangerous” and “unprecedented” norm in international relations.

The Minister, who also serves as President of the Institute for Political and International Studies, said, “India and Iran share a chess mentality not like the American football mentality. Diplomacy down the road is the only option.”

(With inputs from ANI)

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 2:57 PM IST
QUICK LINKS