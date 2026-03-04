LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
punch bank nifty Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics punch bank nifty Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics punch bank nifty Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics punch bank nifty Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
punch bank nifty Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics punch bank nifty Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics punch bank nifty Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics punch bank nifty Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics
LIVE TV
Home > World > Israel Iran War Day 5: MEA Sets Up 24×7 Control Room, Issues Emergency Helpline Numbers for Indians in Israel, Iran, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman

Israel Iran War Day 5: MEA Sets Up 24×7 Control Room, Issues Emergency Helpline Numbers for Indians in Israel, Iran, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday announced the establishment of a Special Control Room in view of the evolving situation in West Asia and the Gulf region, providing multiple helpline numbers for Indian nationals.

Emergency Helpline Numbers for Indians in Israel, Iran, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman Issued. (Photo: X)
Emergency Helpline Numbers for Indians in Israel, Iran, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman Issued. (Photo: X)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 4, 2026 09:59:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Israel Iran War Day 5: MEA Sets Up 24×7 Control Room, Issues Emergency Helpline Numbers for Indians in Israel, Iran, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday announced the establishment of a Special Control Room in view of the evolving situation in West Asia and the Gulf region, providing multiple helpline numbers for Indian nationals.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the update on X, stating that a dedicated Control Room has been set up to assist citizens amid the ongoing tensions.

According to the official release, the Control Room will operate from 9 am to 9 pm and can be reached at the following numbers: 1800118797 (Toll Free), +91 11 2301 2113, +91 11 2301 4104, and +91 11 2301 7905.

You Might Be Interested In

In addition, the MEA provided emergency contact numbers for Indian embassies across the region.

For Bahrain, it is +973 39418071.

For Iran, the numbers are +98 9128109115 / +98 912810910 / +98 932179359.

For Iraq, the numbers are +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899.

For Israel, the numbers are +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378.

For Jordan, it is +962 770 422 276.

For Kuwait, it is +965 65501946.

For Lebanon, it is +961 76860128.

For Oman, the numbers are +968 98282270 (WhatsApp) / 80071234 (Toll free).

For Qatar, it is +974 55647502.

For Ramallah, Palestine, it is +970 592916418.

For Saudi Arabia (Riyadh), the numbers are +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 (Toll free).

For Saudi Arabia (Jeddah), the numbers are +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093.

For the United Arab Emirates, the numbers are +971 543090571 (WhatsApp) / 800 46342 (Toll free).

The MEA said the step has been taken in light of the current security situation in West Asia and the Gulf, as tensions continue to escalate across the region.

Indian nationals have been advised to remain in touch with the respective embassies and monitor official updates for further advisories.

Special Flights From Jeddah Arranged for Indians 

Earlier, the Consulate General of India, Jeddah, on Tuesday said it is extending full support to Indian nationals travelling on special flights from Jeddah amid regional travel disruptions due to the ongoing conflict in the West Asia region.

The Consulate said Consul General Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri, accompanied by senior officials, visited King Abdulaziz International Airport to review arrangements for Indian passengers departing on non-scheduled flights to various destinations in India.

These special flights are being operated by Indian carriers to mitigate the impact of recent regional travel disruptions and facilitate the return of affected passengers.

“Consul General, Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri, accompanied by Consulate officials, visited King Abdulaziz International Airport today to meet Indian nationals travelling on non-scheduled flights from Jeddah to various destinations in India. These flights are being operated by Indian carriers to address recent regional travel disruptions. He reviewed on-ground arrangements, interacted with passengers and airline staff, and assured them of the Consulate’s full support,” the Consulate posted on X.

Suri interacted with passengers and airline staff, assessed on-ground arrangements, and assured travellers of the Consulate’s full support. The Consulate said its staff are deployed round-the-clock at airports in Jeddah and Madinah to provide necessary assistance and address passenger concerns. 

(Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Funeral:  When And Where Will He Be Buried? Check Date, Time, Burial Place – All You Need To Know 

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 9:59 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: dubai atest newsdubai iran israel waremergency helpline numberIsrael and Iran War liveIsrael Iran War liveMiddle East WarOmanqatarus Israel Iran War live

RELATED News

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Funeral:  When And Where Will He Be Buried? Check Date, Time, Burial Place – All You Need To Know

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Ali Khamenei’s 56-Year-Old Son With No Official Post, Sanctioned By US, Owner Of $138M London Property – Now Elected Iran’s New Supreme Leader

Donald Trump Neck Rash Covered Up? Makeup Concealment Allegedly Hides Scabby Skin, Sparks New Health Speculation

US-Bangla Airlines Launches Special Dubai Flights To Repatriate Bangladeshi Nationals Amid Middle East Conflict

WATCH | Massive Fire As Iranian Drone Strikes Near US Consulate In Dubai; Fire Quickly Extinguished, No Casualties Reported

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026: RCB Confirm Participation In Chinnaswamy, But Will Also Play At THIS Stadium 1293 KM From Bengaluru- Check Venue-Wise Matches

Israel Iran War Day 5: MEA Sets Up 24×7 Control Room, Issues Emergency Helpline Numbers for Indians in Israel, Iran, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman

IPL 2026 Schedule To Be Released On 6th or 7th March, But There Is A Twist…

Want The Perfect Holi 2026 Picture? Follow This Step-by-Step Guide With 20 Google Gemini AI Prompts

Arirang Tracklist Out: BTS Drops 14-Song Bombshell For Fifth Album, Fans Say ‘This Era Feels Different’

Stock Market Today: Sensex Crashes Over 1,700 Points, Nifty Opens Under 24,400 as Geopolitics and Oil Prices Rattle Investors on Dalal Street

Why Has South Korea’s KOSPI Crashed? Samsung, SK Hynix Plunge, Circuit Breakers Activated – Here’s Is What We Know

Mannara Chopra Snaps Back On Holi: ‘Karlo Pani Waste’ Remark Sparks Viral Debate And Fiery Festive Showdown

Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance Industries, Adani Ports, JSW Cement, Cipla, Hindustan Aeronautics, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, SBI, IOL Chemicals And Others In Focus On 4 March

Will Punch The Monkey Be Forced To Give Up His ‘Iconic’ Stuffed Toy He Treats Like His Mother? Truth Behind Viral Claims

Israel Iran War Day 5: MEA Sets Up 24×7 Control Room, Issues Emergency Helpline Numbers for Indians in Israel, Iran, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Israel Iran War Day 5: MEA Sets Up 24×7 Control Room, Issues Emergency Helpline Numbers for Indians in Israel, Iran, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Israel Iran War Day 5: MEA Sets Up 24×7 Control Room, Issues Emergency Helpline Numbers for Indians in Israel, Iran, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman
Israel Iran War Day 5: MEA Sets Up 24×7 Control Room, Issues Emergency Helpline Numbers for Indians in Israel, Iran, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman
Israel Iran War Day 5: MEA Sets Up 24×7 Control Room, Issues Emergency Helpline Numbers for Indians in Israel, Iran, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman
Israel Iran War Day 5: MEA Sets Up 24×7 Control Room, Issues Emergency Helpline Numbers for Indians in Israel, Iran, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman

QUICK LINKS