Israel Must Permit UN Relief Supplies To Gaza, Rules Top UN Court

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ruled that Israel must allow the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza. The Hague-based court issued the advisory opinion after being asked by the UN General Assembly to determine Israel’s legal obligations, following laws effectively banning UNRWA from operating in the Palestinian territory.

“Israel is under the obligation to agree to and facilitate relief schemes provided by the United Nations and its entities, including UNRWA,” ICJ President Yuji Iwasawa said on Wednesday. Israel has prevented UNRWA from bringing supplies into Gaza since March, although the agency continues running health centers, mobile medical teams, sanitation services, and schools for children. UNRWA has reported that 6,000 trucks of aid are currently waiting at border points.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini welcomed the ruling, saying, “With huge amounts of food and other life-saving supplies on standby in Egypt and Jordan, UNRWA has the resources and expertise to immediately scale up the humanitarian response in Gaza and help alleviate the suffering of the civilian population.”

The ICJ found that Israel had not substantiated claims that UNRWA is “infested with terror activities” and highlighted that the population of Gaza has been “inadequately supplied.” The court stressed that Israel is legally required to ensure the basic needs of the local population are met.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the ruling “an important decision” and urged Israel to comply, emphasizing its significance in boosting humanitarian aid in Gaza during the ongoing fragile U.S.-brokered ceasefire, which took effect on October 10.

Israel rejected the ICJ opinion, stating it “fully upholds its obligations under international law” and that it will not cooperate with an organization allegedly infiltrated by Hamas. Israeli authorities did not attend the ICJ hearings in April but submitted a 38-page written statement.

Palestinian representatives welcomed the ruling. Palestinian Ambassador to the Netherlands Ammar Hijazi called it “clear, unequivocal, and conclusive,” leaving Israel “no pretext, no context, no excuse” to block UNRWA operations.

Advisory opinions by the ICJ carry significant legal weight but are nonbinding, meaning there are no direct penalties if Israel ignores the ruling. This decision is separate from ongoing proceedings in which South Africa has accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, a claim Israel strongly denies.

