Israel-US Launch Massive Strikes In Central Tehran On Day 4 Of War; Iran’s Assembly, Mehrabad Airport Targeted

US-Iran War: Israeli and US fighter jets struck central Tehran on Tuesday, sending thick plumes of smoke rising over the capital on the fourth day of the escalating war between Iran and the United States-Israel alliance.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported that ‘US and Israeli fighters’ carried out the attack, airing footage from central Tehran – home to key government buildings – showing smoke billowing into the sky.

According to Tasnim, “significant damage” was observed to residential homes in a neighbourhood near Enghelab Square, a major hub in the capital.

The fresh strikes mark a sharp intensification of the aerial campaign, with Tehran increasingly coming under direct bombardment.

Separately, Iranian media reported that an Iranian air carrier was destroyed on the ground at an airport in the southern port city of Bushehr.

The reported strike underscores the widening geographic scope of the conflict, which now stretches beyond the capital.

In Tehran, Mehrabad Airport – one of Iran’s two main airports and primarily used for domestic flights – was also targeted on Tuesday.

The Mehr news agency published images showing a cloud of grey smoke rising behind what appeared to be a runway.

It alleged that “American-Zionist terrorists attacked the area around the Mehrabad airport” in western Tehran.

The sustained strikes come as Israel signalled that its military operations would continue unabated.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country was “continuing to strike Iran with force” and warned of expanding action against Hezbollah.

“Our pilots are over the skies of Iran and Tehran, and also over the skies of Lebanon,” Netanyahu said at an air force base in central Israel, according to a statement from his office.

He added that Hezbollah had made a “very big mistake” and vowed an even stronger response.

The latest attacks highlight the deepening regional fallout, with multiple fronts now active as the conflict enters its fourth consecutive day.

