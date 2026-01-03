‘It’s Time For Freedom’: Venezuelan Opposition Leader Maria Corina Machado Welcomes Maduro’s Capture, Says US Fulfilled Its Promise, Pushes For Democratic Transition

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado on Saturday hailed the reported capture of President Nicolás Maduro by US forces, declaring that “it’s time for freedom” and saying Washington had “fulfilled its promise to enforce the law” after Maduro rejected a negotiated exit from power.

Machado’s remarks came after US President Donald Trump announced that American forces had carried out a large-scale military operation in Caracas and captured Maduro, flying him out of Venezuela in coordination with US law enforcement agencies.

‘US Fulfilled Its Promise to Enforce the Law’: Machado

In a strongly worded statement posted in Spanish on X, the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner said Maduro would now face “international justice for the heinous crimes committed against Venezuelans and citizens of many other nations.”

“It’s TIME FOR FREEDOM! Venezuelans, starting today, Nicolás Maduro faces international justice,” Machado said. “Given his refusal to accept a negotiated solution, the United States government has fulfilled its promise to enforce the law.”

Venezolanos, llegó la hora de la libertad. pic.twitter.com/ehy20V1xm9 — María Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) January 3, 2026







She added that the moment marked the return of popular and national sovereignty, pledging to restore order, free political prisoners, rebuild the country, and enable millions of Venezuelans living abroad to return home.

Call for Democratic Transition and Power Transfer

Machado urged Edmundo González Urrutia her ally and the opposition candidate in the disputed 2024 presidential election to immediately assume what she called his “constitutional mandate” as Venezuela’s legitimate president.

“We elected Edmundo González Urrutia as the legitimate President of Venezuela,” she said, calling on the armed forces to recognise him as Commander-in-Chief. Machado described the moment as the culmination of years of struggle for democracy and said the transition process must now begin without delay.

Appeal to Venezuelans at Home and Abroad

The opposition leader called on citizens inside Venezuela to remain vigilant, organised, and active until a democratic transition is complete. She also urged Venezuelans living abroad to mobilise international support and pressure governments worldwide to assist in rebuilding the country.

“In these decisive hours, let us remain alert and in contact,” Machado said. “VENEZUELA WILL BE FREE!”

US Claims ‘Large-Scale Strike’ and Maduro’s Capture

Residents of Caracas were jolted awake earlier in the day by explosions and the roar of low-flying aircraft. Hours later, President Trump announced on Truth Social that US forces had carried out a “large-scale strike” on Venezuela and captured Maduro, marking a dramatic escalation in Washington’s long-standing pressure campaign against his government.

Trump framed the operation as part of a broader effort tied to migration, drugs, and national security, issues he has repeatedly linked to Venezuela’s leadership.

Why Did the US Attack Venezuela? Migration and Drugs

The Trump administration has cited migration and narcotics trafficking as the primary reasons for military action. Trump has long accused Venezuela of contributing to the surge of migrants at the US southern border, claiming without evidence that Maduro deliberately released prisoners and asylum inmates to migrate north, allegations Caracas has denied.

The US has also labelled Venezuela a key transit route for cocaine and linked the country to the fentanyl crisis. Trump has designated criminal groups such as the Tren de Aragua and the Cartel de los Soles as Foreign Terrorist Organisations, alleging ties between the cartel and Maduro himself.

Machado described Maduro’s capture as a historic turning point, saying “what had to happen is happening.” As uncertainty grips Venezuela, her statement signals a push by the opposition to quickly fill the power vacuum and secure international recognition for a democratic transition.

